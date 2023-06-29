New Tata Nexon Facelift Digital Instrument Cluster Spied – 7 Speed DCT?

Tata Nexon facelift instrument screen is not segment-first, but is likely to be segment’s best as it is visually larger than Safari Red Dark’s new unit

Nexon facelift is under testing and we have seen quite a bit of changes that Tata Motors is incorporating. It is important to note Nexon is Tata’s highest-selling vehicle and is one of India’s, if not, the highest-selling SUVs. Sales hover around 15K+ units monthly and have quite a fan following too.

Keeping this updated to current customer trends is very important for Tata and in that regard, we will get quite some changes. These changes are extensive and will uplift Nexon’s premium quotient as well. New spy video confirms the presence of a larger than Safari’s instrument cluster and hints at the presence of a 7-speed DCT as well. Let’s take a look.

Nexon facelift instrument screen is larger than Safari’s

With Safari, Harrier, Altroz and Nexon EV, Tata Motors used to offer a part-digital instrument cluster before. With Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition, Tata introduced a new 7” TFT fully digital instrument screen. It had a squarish screen in the middle, flanked by two LCD panels showing tacho, fuel and engine temperature.

Think Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite’s instrument screen. We all expected the same unit to make it on the Altroz Racer, Safari and Harrier facelift along with the Nexon facelift. New spy shots reveal a larger and single-piece display showing a tachometer, speed, gear position indicator and the likes.

It would be only logical that Tata Safari and Harrier facelift get this new instrument display as well. While the one debuted with Red Dark Editions might make it to vehicles like Altroz, Tigor and Tiago (probably only with EV versions). Also, in this display, we can see the gear position indicator too. Footage is blurry, but it is likely to read either 2 or 7.

Considering this Nexon facelift test mule is doing triple-digit speeds on the highway, 2nd gear is highly unlikely. Our sources had revealed to us that there is a new DCT (not the 6-speed unit with Altroz) under testing with Nexon facelift. So, is this it? Is this the 7-speed DCT Nexon? Maybe.

What do we know so far?

Apart from Nexon facelift instrument screen, we know that it will feature a new fascia, slightly different tail lights with swipe style sequential indicators, new alloy wheels and a few more on the outside. On the inside, there is a new 10.25” infotainment screen, new larger instrument screen, a touch and toggle HVAC panel, new 2-spoke steering wheel, purple upholstery, among others.

The same 1.2L turbo petrol engine (120 PS, 170 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT) and 1.5L turbo diesel engine (115 PS, 260 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT) are highly likely. But the 1.2L petrol might get a re-tune to make 125 PS of power and 225 Nm of torque. Again, a 7-speed DCT is possible too.