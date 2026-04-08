New Tata Nexon Spied Testing With Full Camouflage – Is It A Facelift?

It was a bit of a surprise when we first came across Tata Nexon test mule spy shots fully wrapped in camouflage. At first glance, this looks like a new powertrain variation, like CNG AMT. That said, just a powertrain variation does not require full camouflage, which suggests that we could be looking at a potential facelift in the making. Let’s take a closer look.

New Tata Nexon Spied – Is it a facelift?

One might wonder why Tata is working on Nexon as the sales prospect has been brilliant. It is currently India’s 3rd best-selling vehicle with close to 20k units sold in March 2026. So, what’s cooking? Looking at the fact that this Nexon test mule is fully camouflaged, one could say Tata is working on a facelift for Nexon.

There’s some logical backing for this speculation too. Punch and Punch EV were doing quite well in terms of sales as well. They didn’t need an update, but Tata gave them one anyway. Especially the Punch EV, whose product cycle was just two years! Current Nexon was launched in September 2023 and it might be time for a facelift in 2026.

Around 60% to 65% of Tata’s sales comes from Nexon and Punch and keeping these vehicles up-to-date and fresh is paramount for Tata Motors. Looking at the spy shots, one could say that this might be a rather subtle update primarily with the interiors. Wheels, headlights along with rear LED tail lights are the same as current model. There may be some tweaks to its interiors to materials and finishes. More features can be added as well, to keep Nexon fresh and in-the-buzz at all times.

What else can it be?

Tata Nexon is currently India’s most complete products on sale, where powertrain variety is concerned. It is one of Tata’s and India’s best-selling vehicles and is offered in Petrol, Diesel, CNG and EV powertrain options. No other vehicle in India currently offers all four fuel options at once.

The recently spied unit might be testing a new powertrain variation. We’re talking about CNG Automatic combination that Nexon currently does not offer. One of its strongest rivals, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, is coming up with a facelift with an updated underbody single-cylinder CNG implementation. Tata’s dual-cylinder i-CNG is still objectively better as it keeps the spare wheel.

Tata might be working on a Nexon CNG AMT to stay ahead in CNG tech in Sub 4m realm. There are no CNG automatic options outside of Tata’s sphere. Currently, Nexon is the only one in India to offer a Turbo Petrol combination and with CNG Automatic, Tata will continue to lead in the CNG battle, at least on paper.

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