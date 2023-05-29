New Tata Nexon steering wheel leaks – Gets digital display

Tata Nexon facelift will borrow some styling from the Curvv concept showcased at 2023 Auto Expo in January

Tata Nexon facelift is set to enter production in July 2023 with sales to commence from August. It is currently doing the test rounds and spy shots draw our attention to its new steering wheel. Nexon SUV borrows a host of exterior and interior features from the Curvv concept.

Tata Nexon is a lead seller in the company portfolio, a position that it has held on to over several months. The sub 4 meter SUV received a facelift in January 2020, and now to keep it abreast of competition, a facelift is on the way.

Tata Nexon Facelift – Exteriors

Tata Nexon facelift receives a new front fascia with split headlamps sporting connected LED DRLs, two large grills and a new air dam. It also receives some changes on its front and rear bumper design and rides on new alloy wheels. Changes to the rear include new LED tail lamps with turn indicators and a rear wiper, while the Nexon facelift will also get roof rails and a shark fin antenna.

Some of the biggest changes are seen within its cabin which is done up in a dual tone colour scheme with purple coloured seats and a black finished dashboard and central console. Inspired by the Curvv concept, the Nexon facelift receives a two spoke, flat bottom steering wheel which shows off an integrated backlit Tata logo.

Tata Nexon facelift also gets a larger 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and new 7 inch digital instrument cluster in a similar design as seen on the Harrier and Safari facelift.

Changes are also seen with a new central console with a touch panel and toggle switches for the HVAC control, sunroof, built-in air purifier and a 360 degree camera. Ventilated seats may also be making their way into the new Nexon Facelift, while like the new Harrier and Safari, it may also sport ADAS, thus making it the first model in its segment to receive this feature.

Petrol and Diesel Engine Options

Tata Nexon facelift will be powered by a new 1.2 liter turbo-petrol engine which was previewed on the Curvv concept earlier this year. This engine is capable of 125 hp power and 225 Nm torque, thus offering more power and torque than that seen on the current engine. It will be offered with a 1.5 liter diesel engine offering 115 hp power and 260 Nm torque. Transmission options could include a 6 speed DCT and 6 speed manual.

Scheduled to enter production from July 2023, it will continue to rival the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Brezza in its segment. Prices could see an upward revision as compared to current pricing that ranges between Rs 7.80 lakh-14.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

