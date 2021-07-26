New Tata Nexon Test Mule Spied – Is It Nexon CNG?

CNG option could appeal to folks who want to reduce operational costs

Earlier this year in April, Tata Motors had said that they will be introducing CNG option for some of its cars. Now a Nexon test mule has been spotted carrying emission testing apparatus near Pune. It is possible that this could be the CNG variant of Nexon.

This latest sighting follows Tiago CNG that was spotted earlier this year. It would be safe to assume that Tigor will also get CNG option. Both cars share the same platform and are currently offered with only a petrol motor. The earlier 1.05-litre diesel motor was discontinued, as it would have been costly to upgrade to BS6. Even in their petrol-only format, both Tiago and Tigor have registered consistent sales. Tata is getting ready to launch a new car on 4th August. Will it be CNG Nexon?

Nexon with 1.2 NA petrol motor

For CNG variant, Nexon is likely to be equipped with the 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol motor. This engine is offered with Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. When running on petrol, the engine makes 86 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of max torque at 3,300 rpm. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT unit.

In its current format, Nexon is offered with 1.2 litre turbo petrol motor and 1.5 litre turbo diesel motor. The turbo petrol unit makes 120 PS / 170 Nm whereas the diesel motor churns out 110 PS / 260 Nm. Both come with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT.

On Altroz, the turbo petrol and diesel motors deliver lesser power and torque. Altroz 1.2 litre turbo petrol delivers 110 PS / 140 Nm whereas the 1.5 litre turbo diesel makes 90 PS / 200 Nm. This makes Altroz more fuel efficient, as compared to Nexon.

CNG Nexon could help boost sales

It has been seen in the past that most CNG versions have emerged as popular options among customers. There’s a segment of customers who are primarily concerned about reducing their fuel bill.

This is where CNG can work as the perfect solution. CNG option has become all the more in demand these days, as petrol and diesel prices are touching new highs. In comparison, CNG is much cheaper and it gives higher mileage as well.

It is likely that Tata Motors would be looking to replicate the success of Maruti and Hyundai CNG cars. As of now, only these two companies offer factory-fitted CNG cars. By equipping Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Nexon with CNG option, the company may be able to boost sales. Tata is currently the third largest carmaker in the country, trailing behind Maruti and Hyundai.