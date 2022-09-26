New Tata Pickup Trucks Launched – Yodha 2.0, Intra V50, Intra V20 CNG

Tata Motors Yodha range was fitted with 2.2L turbo-diesel engines with BS6 update and now gets visual enhancements

In recent times, Tata Motors has been making commendable changes in its CV lineup by offering advanced features like ADAS and driver fatigue monitoring. Not just these, a host of other features and even CNG haulers were also revealed. But, Tata had reserved its LCV launches for later.

Tata Motors is currently the highest-selling CV manufacturer in India too. With first and last-mile transportation in mind, Tata Motors has set to overhaul its LCV range with first-in-segment CNG powertrain options with a 1-tonne capacity. Not just that, ease of use, low cost of running and low maintenance were high up Tata’s checklist as well.

With proven versatility of pickup trucks, it begs the question as to why Tata didn’t reincarnate the Xenon XT. Pickup trucks are still vastly reserved for commercial purposes in India and that is likely to be carried over despite Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux existing at a significant premium over what they should cost.

New Tata Yodha 2.0

But what does 2.0 mean? This new generation of Yodha brings a new design as the outgoing model’s design is in place for 15 years even though it has aged quite well. These design updates were showcased at 2020 AutoExpo. But due to Covid-19-related setbacks that we all have been accustomed to, those upgrades for Tata’s CV lineup never materialised. Until now.

With Yodha 2.0, Tata has drastically changed the look of preceding Yodha. For starters, it gets a new chrome grille that looks very neat. Headlights are now slightly recessed into the fenders giving it a muscular look. Lower air dam is also changed along with new squarish housing for fog lamps that also get LED DRLs for the first time on Yodha series. Yodha 2.0 gets a 100 bhp 2.2L engine with 250 Nm of torque.

Tata Yodha 2.0 will also get multiple loading options ranging up to 2 tonnes. While crew cab variants will support lower tonnage. Yodha 2.0 is offered in single-cab and crew cab options and also get independent front suspension options and also 4X4.

New Tata Intra V50

While Ace Gold feels rudimentary, in comparison, Intra series is much more premium. Intra range now gets a top-spec V50 model which is bigger than the V30. They get a chrome grille and a lower air dam that is finished in silver colour. Intra range gets neatly laid out modern and upmarket (in terms of CVs) interiors along with AC and a digital driver’s display. Along with an ergonomically laden cabin, Intra V20 now gets the option of CNG bi-fuel as well. Tata Motors promises a range of 700 km with V20 CNG.

Yodha 2.0 HVAC costs Rs. 9.99 lakh, Yodha EX Crew Cab with AC costs Rs. 10.74 lakh and Intra V50 costs Rs. 8.67 lakh (prices ex-sh). Tata Motors is also proud to announce that 1000 vehicles are being delivered today to various dealers across India. Tata’s new LCVs compete with other LCVs from Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and the likes.