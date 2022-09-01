New Tata Pickups Launch Soon – Ace Gold, Intra, Yodha Teased

With market share of more than 40%, Tata Motors currently leads in commercial vehicle segment

Eying bumper sales during festive season, Tata Motors will soon launch facelift versions of its popular pickup trucks such as Ace Gold, Intra V-10, Intra V-30 and Yodha. Tata pickups are preferred for their affordability, robust performance and easy repairs and maintenance. The company may be planning to make things even better for users with new updates for its pickups.

While people buying pickups usually focus on things like running cost and performance, it would be a bonus if the vehicle also happens to have an attractive profile. That’s one area Tata Motors may address with its upcoming new-age pickups. These pickups could also get some new comfort & convenience and safety features.

Tata new-age pickups features

As revealed in teasers, Tata new-age pickups could get new headlamp design with LED lights. Apart from their cosmetic value, the new LED headlamps will also ensure improved visibility in dark conditions. Changes could also extend to front grille and bumper. Tata pickups will be getting chrome strips at front for a sportier look and feel. Decals, as offered with pickups like Yodha, can be updated as well.

On the inside, Tata Motors could focus on bringing overall experience closer to that of a passenger vehicle. It could see Tata’s new-age pickups getting an updated dashboard, comfier seats and a new range of creature comforts. However, Tata may not want to go overboard with the updates, as it would result in increased pricing.

Tata’s current pickup models are quite well-equipped with features such as electric power assisted steering, tilt and collapsible power steering, rear sliding windows, bucket seats with headrests, mobile charger, multi-display electronic cluster, multiple utility spaces, wide ORVM for enhanced visibility, lockable glove box and reverse parking assistance system.

To sweeten the deal for its new-age pickups, Tata could also launch special festive discounts and offers. For example, there could be a 100% finance option, free one year motor insurance and long-duration loans with low EMIs.

Tata new-age pickups performance updates?

It is not certain if Tata’s new-age pickups will offer improved performance. There may not be an immediate need for such updates, as Tata pickups already deliver an optimal mix of performance and fuel savings. It allows users to carry higher loads and complete more trips per day, all of which helps increase revenue and profits.

For reference, Tata Intra V10 is powered by a 798cc motor that generates 44 hp of max power and 110 Nm of peak torque. It has best-in-class gradeability of 43%. Intra V30 is powered by a 1.5-litre motor that makes 70 hp and 140 Nm. Gradeability is at 37% and the pickup can reach 0 to 60 kmph in 13.86 seconds. Tata Yodha is powered by a 2.2-litre motor that makes 100 hp and 250 Nm. It is available in both 4×2 and 4×4 configuration. Crew cabin variants are also available.