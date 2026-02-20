New Tata Punch EV Launch Price Rs 6.49 L With BaaS – Rs 9.59L Including Battery

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Punch EV facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the first significant update for Tata’s entry-level electric SUV since its debut. The facelift brings revised styling, feature enhancements and an updated battery line-up aimed at expanding its appeal across urban and long-distance buyers alike.

Prices range from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-sh), depending on the chosen variant and battery configuration. BaaS pricing starts from Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-sh). These are introductory prices. Bookings are now open, with deliveries expected to commence shortly.

Tata Punch EV Facelift – Variants & Pricing

The Punch EV facelift is available in six variants, structured across different trim levels and two battery options. Tata Motors continues to position the Punch EV as an accessible electric SUV, offering options for both city commuters and buyers seeking extended range capability. With this update, Tata has streamlined the line-up to provide clearer differentiation between the smaller and larger battery packs.

Powertrain & Range – New 40 kWh Battery Added

A key highlight of the facelift is the introduction of a new 40 kWh battery pack, joining the existing 30 kWh option.

– 30 kWh battery – ARAI-claimed range of 365 km (real world C75 range about 270 kms)

– 40 kWh battery – ARAI-claimed range of 468 km (real world C75 range about 350 kms)

The 40 kWh variants are powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 129 hp, driving the front wheels. The smaller battery continues with a single motor configuration suited for daily urban driving. Acceleration time from 0-100 kmph has reduced to 9s (from 9.5s earlier).

Additionally, Tata Motors continues to offer a lifetime, unlimited-kilometre battery warranty, enhancing long-term ownership confidence. Fast charging support remains a strong point. Tata claims:

– 20–80% charge in 26 minutes using a 65 kW DC fast charger

– 135 km range top-up in 15 minutes

Updated Exterior Design

The Punch EV facelift gets a refreshed front-end design that aligns more closely with Tata’s updated EV styling language. Key exterior changes include:

– Revised front bumper with a cleaner look

– Closed-off grille treatment

– Removal of the earlier black trim connecting the headlamps

– Y-shaped LED DRLs retained

– Centrally mounted charging flap continues

The facelift also introduces new 16-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels inspired by Tata’s larger EV models. At the rear, connected LED tail-lamps bring it in line with the ICE Punch facelift. Other highlights include:

– Three new exterior colour options

– Contrasting black roof options

– 195 mm ground clearance

– 450 mm water-wading capability

Interior & Features

Inside, the Punch EV facelift retains its familiar dashboard layout but adds updated trim finishes and a refreshed dual-tone theme. Higher variants now feature:

– 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen

– 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Depending on the variant, features include:

– Wireless charging

– Ventilated front seats

– Ambient lighting

– Connected car technology

– 360-degree camera

Safety equipment remains comprehensive, with six airbags offered as standard. Other safety features include:

– Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

– Hill-hold assist

– Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

– ISOFIX child-seat mounts

– High beam assist

Positioning In The Market

In Tata’s electric line-up, the Punch EV facelift sits above the Tiago EV and below the Nexon EV. In the broader Indian market, it continues to rival the Citroen eC3, while offering a more SUV-like stance and additional features in higher trims.

With the addition of the 40 kWh battery and a claimed 468 km range, Tata aims to make the Punch EV a more versatile choice for buyers who want compact dimensions without compromising on driving range. The updated Punch EV strengthens Tata’s presence in the affordable electric SUV space, where it remains one of the most accessible options for buyers entering the EV ecosystem.