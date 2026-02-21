New Tata Punch EV vs Rivals Compared – Price, Specs, Features, Size

2026 has been a rather important year for Tata Motors even though we’re still in February. Sierra sales commenced and the company also launched facelifts of both Punch ICE and Punch EV. New Punch EV facelift was launched yesterday in Mumbai and it featured thorough updates under the skin and a few cosmetic updates.

A first for Tata Motors, is BaaS (Battery as a Service) pricing model with Punch EV, which brings down initial purchasing price, which starts from Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 / km. In this post, we will compare new Tata Punch EV against its immediate rivals and see how it fares on paper.

New Tata Punch EV vs Rivals

Without BaaS, prices start from Rs 9.69 lakh (Ex-sh, introductory), which is down by Rs 30,000, while offering a larger 30 kWh battery, up from 25 kWh. If we look at the pricing table above, we can see price : range ratio, which is the highest with Punch EV. Immediate rivals like Mahindra XUV3XO EV and Citroen eC3, we can see how Punch EV pulls ahead.

Even if we compare it with MG Comet EV, Punch EV offers a lower battery rental price, while not being that much more expensive (BaaS and regular). Punch EV matches up in size with its rivals, but the 2,600 mm long wheelbase on XUV3XO EV is still unmatched. Punch EV is the tallest in this bunch and has the largest boot on paper at 366L.

XUV3XO EV is the widest, has the largest wheels at 17-inchers and widest tyres at 215-section. It is Citroen eC3 that offers the smallest battery pack and lowest range in this comparison, but still starts from Rs 12.9 lakh, almost Rs 3.3 lakh higher than Punch EV. Where performance is concerned, Mahindra XUV3XO comes out on top with its bonkers 148 bhp and 310 Nm.

It has to be noted that XUV3XO EV offers 7.2 kW AC charger as standard. Punch EV offers it as an option, while Citroen does not offer one at all. With Punch EV, Tata has increased the DC charging to 65 kW, which can add 135 km in just 15 minutes. All three cars get driving modes that can alter performance. Punch EV quotes 0-100 km/h sprint in under 9s and it is 8.3s with XUV3XO EV.

Range, Battery Warranty, Features

New Tata Punch EV facelift gets lifetime battery warranty for unlimited km for 40 kWh variants, which is a segment’s first. This promises peace of mind in buyers and is a commendable step by Tata Motors. A step in cost cutting, the company has replaced rear disc brakes in Punch EV LR with drum brakes. XUV3XO EV offers rear disc brakes.

Where features are concerned, 2026 Tata Punch facelift remains the same as before. Notable upgrades include new power window switches along with ORVM controls on door pads and high-beam assist. Citroen eC3 is noticeably under-equipped when compared to Punch EV and especially XUV3XO EV. It has to be noted that only XUV3XO EV gets Level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof and dual zone climate control.