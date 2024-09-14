New Tata Punch Petrol Facelift Brochure – Colours, Variants Wise Features, Specs

Tata Punch Petrol Variant-Wise Features Overview – All colour options and personas of Punch facelift detailed

After taking a look at the new Punch CNG, let us take a look at the Punch petrol facelift. New Punch Petrol will be available in both manual and AMT (automated manual transmission) options, providing flexibility to suit different driving preferences. Tata Punch has gained popularity due to its robust build quality, stylish design, and the advanced features it brings to the small SUV segment. Furthermore, Tata offers the Punch Petrol in various colour options, allowing buyers to personalize their choice based on their style. Hat tip to Motor Arena for sharing these exclusive details.

2024 Tata Punch Pure Variant

– Dual Airbags

– Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

– Rear Parking Sensor

– ISOFIX Child Seat Provision

– Central Locking with Key

– Front Power Windows

– Tilt Steering

– 90-Degree Door Opening

– Rear Flat Floor

– LED Indicators on ORVMs

– Black ODH and ORVM

– 4-inch Digital Cluster

– Door, Wheel Arch & Sill Cladding

– Idle Start Stop (ISS) Technology (Petrol)

2024 Tata Punch Pure (O) Variant

– All features of Pure

– All Power Windows

– Central Remote Locking with Flip Key

– ORVM with Electrical Adjustment

– Full Wheel Covers

2024 Tata Punch Adventure Variant

– All features of Pure

– Floating 8.89 cm Infotainment System

– 4 Speakers

– Steering Mounted Controls

– All Power Windows

– Central Remote Locking with Flip Key

– Anti-Glare IRVM

– USB Charging Port

– ORVM with Electrical Adjustment

– Parcel Tray

– Follow-Me-Home Headlamps

– Full Wheel Covers

– Body-Coloured ORVMs and ODH

2024 Tata Punch Adventure Rhythm Variant

– All features of Adventure

– Floating 17.78 cm Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman™

– 2 Tweeters

– Wired Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

– Reverse Parking Camera

2024 Tata Punch Adventure Sunroof Variant

– All features of Adventure

– Electric Sunroof

– Grand Console with Armrest

– Rear AC Vents

– Auto Headlamps

– Rain-Sensing Wipers

– Driver Seat Height Adjustment

– Roof Rails

– Shark Fin Antenna

– Rear A-type USB Port

2024 Tata Punch Adventure + Sunroof Variant

– All features of Adventure Sunroof

– Floating 17.78 cm Infotainment by Harman™

– 2 Tweeters

– Wired Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

– Reverse Parking Camera

– Rear Wiper and Wash

– Push Button Start/Stop with PEPS

– Front A and Fast C-Type USB Ports

2024 Tata Punch Accomplished + Variant

– All features of Adventure

– Floating 26.03 cm Infotainment System

– Wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

– 2 Tweeters

– Fully Automatic Temperature Control

– Projector Headlamps

– LED DRLs and LED Tail Lamps

– Push Button Start/Stop with PEPS

– Driver Seat Height Adjustment

– Grand Console with Armrest

– Rear AC Vents

– Reverse Parking Camera

– Cruise Control (Petrol + CNG)

– R15 Hyper Style Wheels

– Xpress Cool

– Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper and Wash

– One Touch Down Driver Window

– A-Pillar Black Tape

– Front A and Fast C-Type USB Ports

– Rear A-Type USB Port

– Cooled Glove Box

– Shark Fin Antenna

2024 Tata Punch Accomplished + Sunroof Variant

– All features of Accomplished +

– Electric Sunroof

– Auto Headlamps

– Rain-Sensing Wipers

– Roof Rails

2024 Tata Punch Creative + Variant

– All features of Accomplished +

– Wireless Charger

– R16 Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels

– Auto Folding ORVMs

– iTPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

– Roof Rails

– Auto Headlamps

– Rain-Sensing Wipers

– Puddle Lamps

– Rear Seat Armrest

– Leather Steering & Gear Knob

– Driver One-Touch Up Window with Anti-Pinch

2024 Tata Punch Creative + Sunroof Variant

– All features of Creative +

– Electric Sunroof

Engine and Performance

2024 Tata Punch Petrol is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine, a 3-cylinder unit known for its balance between efficiency and performance. This engine produces 87.8 PS of power at 6000 rpm and a maximum torque of 115 Nm at 3250 rpm, ensuring smooth and responsive driving in both urban and highway conditions. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT, allowing for a more relaxed or hands-on driving experience depending on their preference. The AMT option is especially useful for city driving, where traffic conditions often demand frequent gear shifts.

Dimensions and Design

In terms of dimensions, 2024 Punch Petrol measures 3827 mm in length, 1742 mm in width, and 1615 mm in height, giving it a compact yet sturdy stance. It has a wheelbase of 2445 mm, which provides adequate interior space for passengers and a decent boot space of 366 litres (as per ISO V215), making it a practical option for families or those needing extra storage on long trips. With a ground clearance of 187 mm, the Punch can handle uneven roads and speed breakers with ease, contributing to its capability as a versatile urban and off-road vehicle.

Suspension and Handling

2024 Tata Punch Petrol comes equipped with a well-tuned suspension system designed to absorb shocks and provide a comfortable ride. At the front, it features an independent lower wishbone with McPherson struts and coil springs, while the rear gets a semi-independent twist beam with coil springs and shock absorbers. This setup ensures the Punch can tackle potholes and rough patches without compromising passenger comfort. Its stable and predictable handling makes it ideal for both city and highway driving.

Wheels and Tyres

Tata has ensured that the Punch Petrol delivers a stable and smooth driving experience by offering various wheel and tyre combinations. The lower variants come with steel wheels and wheel covers, while the higher-end variants are fitted with Hyper Style wheels or alloy wheels, depending on the variant. Tyre sizes vary slightly, with 185/70 R15 for the Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished variants, and 195/60 R16 for the higher-end Creative variants. All variants come with radial tubeless tyres, providing excellent grip and safety, whether driving in the city or on highways.

Transmission Options and Variants

Tata offers the Punch Petrol in both manual and AMT across several variants, catering to different types of drivers. The Pure and Pure (O) variants come exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Adventure Sunroof, Accomplished +, and Creative + variants are all available with both manual and AMT options. This range ensures that whether drivers prefer the control of a manual gearbox or the ease of an automatic transmission, there’s a variant to match their needs.

Colour Options

In addition to its mechanical capabilities, the Punch Petrol is offered in a variety of vibrant colour options. These include Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, Meteor Bronze, and Tornado Blue. Each variant offers different colour combinations, giving buyers the flexibility to choose a colour that best reflects their personal style.