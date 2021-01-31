New Tata Safari Now On Display Inside Dealer Showroom – Test Drives Start Soon

2021 Tata Safari will be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit which also powers Harrier

Tata Motors recently introduced the all-new Safari in its final production-spec model revealing every detail of the new SUV barring its price. Prices for the seven-seater derivative of Harrier will be announced on the day of its official launch, which is expected later in February.

Bookings will officially commence on 4th Feb, which is also when the SUV will start arriving at dealer showrooms for public viewing and test drive. Ahead of that, some showrooms have already received display car, and they have put it on display inside the showroom next to other Tata cars like Nexon, Altroz, Tiago.

Feature Loaded

Being the brand’s flagship SUV, the company has equipped it with all bells and whistles as expected in its top-spec trim. However, makers have kept even the base variant of Safari as a tempting buy by lacing it with attractive features and creature comforts. Here we look at seven such features that are offered as standard across the entire range of the new Safari.

Projector Headlamps With LED DRLs – Projector headlamps have been offered as standard across the Safari lineup along with new dual-function LED DRLs which also work as side turn indicators.

Disc Brakes On All 4 Wheels – All-new Safari is offered with disc brakes on all four wheels contrary to its five-seater sibling Harrier which offers disc brakes in four wheels only on top-spec variants. This provides better anchorage. It is also offered with disc brake wiping as standard to reduce friction caused due to excessive heat produced which could affect braking efficiency in longer run.

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Adjustment – Steering wheel in Safari could be adjusted for both rake and reach across all variants allowing users to choose their most suitable driver’s position.

Reclining Middle Row Seats / Boss Mode – Second row on new 2021 Safari comes with reclining seats that offer greater comfort for middle row occupants, especially in longer journeys. Safari also comes with a standard tech called Boss Mode which moves the front passenger seat forward to make more legroom and knee room for rear passenger.

Roof Rails – Stylish roof rails which add a hint of sporty appeal to the SUV are also offered as standard across the Safari lineup. The roof rails also come with ‘Safari’ inscribed on them.

Charging Ports, AC Vents on 3rd Row – Tata Safari will be offered with smart charging ports and AC vents on second as well as the third row as standard across the range. Thus the company is not compromising on the comfort of any occupant.

Safety Equipment – Safety Equipment on all-new Safari is another highlight which makes the upcoming Tata SUV an attractive package. The equipment is packed with more than all necessary safety features which are usually not offered in base variants of passenger vehicles in India. Some of these include Electronic Stability Program (ESP), corner stability control, rollover mitigation, traction control, etc. apart from mandatory safety tech such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensor.

