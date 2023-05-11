New Tata Safari Facelift Test Mule Spotted – Is This Safari EV?

Tata Safari facelift testing is in full swing – launch is expected around festive season with a choice between a 2.0L diesel and a 1.5L turbo petrol

Tata Motors is updating both of its flagship SUVs with design cues from the Curvv compact SUV concept. Curvv concept features the next phase of Tata’s design language. Even the Nexon facelift will draw design cues from Curvv. There is a possibility of Tata Motors spawning a new logo too, specific for PVs alone.

Automotive enthusiast Rushikesh Kale spotted this Tata Safari facelift test mule testing on public roads. This could be the EV version. We say this because there is no visible exhaust pipe. One can argue that regular ICE Safari exhaust pipe is not immediately visible too. But the wheels say a different story. These are fuller and get more air shielding than conventional alloy wheels on ICE cars. This wheel design covers the surface better to smooth airflow over them.

Safari Facelift Test Mule Spotted

Tata Motors follows a cost-efficient strategy of offering electrified ICE cars. Only subtle blue-coloured trims hint at their EV powertrain. So, EV or not, both powertrain spectrums will share the same design. Front bears the most design differences. For starters, there is a new grille that is likely to get wide LED DRLs with a new Tata logo merging in the middle.

Earlier headlights will get replaced by new vertically-oriented headlights. If these are LEDs, Safari and Harrier facelifts will be Tata’s first vehicles to get LED headlights. Outgoing Safari and Harrier get Xenon bulbs inside projector units.

At the rear, tail lights are now slightly sleeker and it is high time that Tata Motors offer rear LED turn indicators and reverse lights. Even a Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers both these right from the base Sigma variant.

Upgraded features list

Safari facelift will feature a multitude of differences on the inside. ADAS, 360-degree camera, a larger 10” touchscreen and a 7” instrument screen and the likes. Most of these were recently introduced with Red Dark Edition. On top of these, we hope Tata includes a front passenger seat memory function, rear ventilated seats, a rear refrigerator and a rear seat entertainment package as well.

The last set of feature expectations is not far-fetched at all. Tata used to offer a rear refrigerator along with a factory-fitted Sony Playstation 2 and seat entertainment package as standard with a Limited Edition back in 2003. Tata will carry forward the 2.0L diesel engine with 168 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed MT or TC.

A 1.5L turbo petrol will be in the mix as well. When launched, Tata Safari will lock horns with Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and the likes. Upcoming Harrier facelift will get these changes too. Entry price of 2023 Tata Safari facelift will get lower, thanks to the addition of petrol variant.