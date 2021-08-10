New Tata Safari ST Race Car With A V8 Engine – Digital Render

Tata Safari here has been digitally rendered as a track-only race car with a fire-breathing V8 motor underneath the hood

Tata Safari and its 5-seater sibling Harrier have been the subject of digital rendering for many digital illustrators. Thanks to its versatile design, we have been able to witness multiple renderings of the SUV duo in various body styles such as a convertible, a GTS pick-up truck and an off-road vehicle.

We have now got hold of another digital rendering of a Safari created by Bimble Designs and shared on Instagram. The SUV here has been digitally imagined as a track-only race car. While the overall profile of the SUV has not been tinkered with, the artist has made quite a few changes to its styling thus giving it a refreshing look.

Updated Exterior Design

Starting with its exterior, the SUV is now wrapped in silver paint with a matte finish. The track-only concept also gets a different set of headlights as compared to the stock Safari.

The single-beam halogen headlight gets glossy black inserts in its surrounding areas. It wears massive black stripes extending from the front face to the rear end, thus adding a hint of sportiness in its design.

The front grille design is the same but gets a black finish along with the Tata logo at its centre and an ‘ST’ branding in the corner. ST badges could also be found on the front doors as well as rear tailgate. The SUV also gets a scoop on its bonnet which feeds air to the massive V8 engine underneath. The front bumper is different with smoother lines which ensures improved aerodynamic qualities.

A honeycomb mesh pattern has been for air intake vents. Along its side profile, the massive wheel arches are filled up with all-black hubless alloy wheels shod by track-specific Toyo tyres. Roof rails and B and C pillars have been finished in black. At rear, the SUV features the same pair of taillights with a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna and a Safari branding in bold letters across the tailgate.

There are additional lights placed alongside the lower reflector. The digitally rendered Safari also gets a faux bash plate at the rear bumper surrounded by a black chrome diffuser. The Safari ST sits closer to the ground with a stiffened-up suspension setup, therefore, establishing its sporty credentials.

More Potent Powertrain

The most impressive attribute of this rendered Safari is a fire-breathing 6.2L Hemi V8 engine that is supercharged and has been borrowed from Jeep Trackhawk. In its stock form, Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is coupled with either a six-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.