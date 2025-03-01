New Tata Safari Stealth Edition At Dealer Showroom – Walkaround

Post the launch of Harrier Stealth Edition and Safari Stealth Edition, units have been arriving at dealerships. In a recent post, we have covered Harrier Stealth Edition in detail. In this post, let’s take a look at Tata Safari Stealth Edition, which is homologated to celebrate 27 years of Safari’s legacy and dominance.

Tata Safari Stealth Edition

Safari has been India’s first maiden VIP vehicle and has enjoyed quite a cult following. The Safari is now Tata’s flagship vehicle with 7-seater layout and has been present in the Indian market for 27 long years. To commemorate 27 years of Safari’s legacy, Tata launched Safari Stealth Edition.

This is a limited edition run and Tata is only making 2,700 Stealth Edition units in its entirety. Prices for Safari Stealth Edition start from Rs 25.74 lakh (Ex-sh), while the price starts from Rs 25.09 lakh (Ex-sh) for Harrier Stealth Edition. Both Harrier Stealth and Safari Stealth are offered with top-spec trims only.

Where design is concerned, Tata Safari Stealth Edition looks absolutely Gangster as it radiates a stealthy look. Since Safari is a larger vehicle than Harrier, that effect is further compounded. Tata calls it Stealth Matte Black and as the name suggests, it is a matte black shade, as seen in Pro Garage’s video.

It has to be noted that Safari Dark Edition gets a Gloss Black finish and only the Stealth Edition gets Matte Black. Further amplifying the stealthiness on the outside, we have complete dechrome treatment. In their place, we have dark chrome which lend a contrasting and sophisticated look.

Specs & Features

The same dechroming treatment is also seen on the inside. Speaking of the interiors, Tata has given Safari Stealth Edition Carbon Noir leatherette upholstery. We get an all-black theme that looks absolutely stunning, especially when the ambient lighting is turned on, which Safari gets in higher variants.

Features-wise, we have dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents on B-Pillar, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.2-inch instrument cluster with full screen map support, Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, blind-spot assist, cruise control, front and rear ventilated seats and more.

Powertrains-wise, Tata Safari Stealth Edition gets the same 2.0L Stellantis-sourced Turbo Diesel engine that is capable of generating 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

