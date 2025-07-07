New Tata Scarlet Sub 4m SUV Launch Planned – Boxy Design, Bolero Rival?

Tata Motors is strengthening its grip on the sub-4-metre SUV segment with an all-new model codenamed Scarlet. This sub 4m SUV, among seven new nameplates Tata aims to introduce by 2030, is expected to adopt a bold, upright and boxy design inspired by the slab-sided Sierra, positioning it as a more rugged and lifestyle-oriented offering in Tata’s portfolio.

New Platform, Versatile Powertrains

Tata Scarlet will ride on a monocoque platform engineered to support both internal combustion and electric powertrains. While official details on engines are yet to be confirmed, possibilities include the Nexon’s 120 hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, the Curvv’s 125 hp, 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol, or even a new naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol. A diesel option has not been ruled out, while the all-electric version could potentially feature dual motors for AWD capability. However, due to packaging and cost, AWD for the ICE versions is unlikely.

Positioning and Expected Rivals

Prices for the Scarlet are expected to overlap with the Nexon (Rs 8 lakh–15.6 lakh) and Nexon EV (Rs 12.49 lakh–17.19 lakh). Tata will carefully position the Scarlet to avoid cannibalising its own products, aiming instead at buyers looking for a rugged, lifestyle-focused alternative to current crossover-like sub 4m SUVs.

In an interesting twist, the Scarlet could also line up against the upcoming next-generation Mahindra Bolero. Recent spy shots of the new Bolero suggest it will get a bold, mini-Land Rover Defender-inspired look, with a squared-off, muscular stance. This will likely strike a chord with buyers seeking a tough, boxy SUV aesthetic — something Scarlet could match with its Sierra-inspired design language.

Future Sub 4m EV Plans

Alongside the Scarlet, Tata Motors is also working on two new Sub 4m EVs, codenamed Kuno and Terra, as part of its strategy to offer at least two models in every segment from entry-level to premium.

More details about the Tata Scarlet and its role in Tata’s future portfolio are expected in the coming months, with the sub-compact SUV market bracing for a fresh round of rivalry against not just the Nexon and Jimny, but also the reinvented Bolero. Stay tuned for further updates.

