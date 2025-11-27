New Tata Sierra 7 Seater Version Possible – Thanks To ARGOS Platform

With multiple versions, Tata Sierra has the potential to meet the needs of a larger segment of users

Tata recently launched the all-new Sierra at a competitive starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh. With its distinctive styling and comprehensive range of best-in-class features, the new Sierra has good potential to emerge a bestseller. Working proactively, Tata has started planning new versions based on the ARGOS platform that underpins the Sierra. Possibilities include a 7-seater Sierra and an AWD model. Let’s check out the details.

7-seater Sierra, AWD model under consideration

A 7-seater SUV suits the needs of large families and avid travellers. It can also be suitable for a variety of commercial applications. A 7-seater version of the new Sierra is currently being evaluated. With multiple versions of the Sierra, there can be potential to achieve an incremental increase in sales volumes. However, the core strategy should also ensure that these newer versions of the Sierra do not adversely impact existing models such as the Harrier, Safari and Curvv.

In Tata’s lineup, the 7-seater Sierra being evaluated will be positioned above the current 5-seater model and below the full-size D-segment SUVs. All-new Sierra will also be getting an EV version, which is expected to be launched next year. An ICE AWD Sierra is also under development, expected to be launched in early 2027. This has been confirmed by Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Motors. The Sierra EV will also be available in an AWD variant, along with the standard rear-wheel drive model.

Sierra’s versatile ARGOS platform

A number of versions, body styles and powertrains can be considered with the all-new Sierra. It is all made possible with Tata’s new monocoque platform named ARGOS (All-terrain Ready, Omni-Energy and Geometry Scalable Architecture). A future-proof platform, ARGOS can support different vehicle lengths, multiple wheelbase options and body styles. Multiple powertrains are also supported such as petrol, diesel, CNG and hybrid.

ARGOS supports both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. A variety of interior layouts can also be considered with the ARGOS platform. Such flexibility and versatility will allow Tata to introduce new versions of the Sierra without involving any major re-engineering effort or development cost. These new versions can be introduced at short intervals, thereby ensuring that the all-new Sierra retains its momentum and offers plenty of options for consumers.

Sierra – Key highlights

All-new Tata Sierra packs in a comprehensive range of best-in-class features. It leads in off-road capabilities with higher approach angle, ramp over angle and departure angle. Sierra also has ample ground clearance of 205 mm. Inside, the new Sierra has best-in-class head room (1st and 2nd row), couple distance and 2nd row leg room. Boot space is also quite good at 622 litres.

With the new Sierra, users can access the largest-in-class panoramic sunroof. Other USPs include first-in-segment horizon view triple screen display, SonicShaft Soundbar, thigh support extender, 5G connectivity and IP based telematics commands. Safety is also pretty robust with more than 20 Level 2 ADAS features. EPB is being offered as standard with the new Sierra. Other safety features include front parking sensors, 360-degree surround view camera with 14 views, and electronic stability program with 20 functionalities.

