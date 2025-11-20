HomeCar NewsNew Tata Sierra Dual Screen Dashboard Interiors - Mid Variant?

New Tata Sierra Dual Screen Dashboard Interiors – Mid Variant?

Nabanita Singha Roy
Nabanita Singha Roy
New Tata Sierra Mid Variants
New Tata Sierra Mid Variant

In the run-up to its launch, the Tata Sierra continues to reveal new details — this time, the interiors of the mid variants. Fresh images shared online give us the first proper look at the cabin configuration that will be offered below the top-spec trims. Unlike the flagship versions that showcased an ultra-premium triple-screen setup, the mid variants feature a dual-screen dashboard layout while maintaining the same modern, premium design direction.

Dual-Screen Setup Replaces Triple Screens

The newly revealed cabin packs a full digital driver display paired with a large touchscreen infotainment unit in the center. Both screens appear to be seamlessly integrated into a wide housing, giving the Sierra’s dashboard a clean, futuristic appearance. This setup is expected to offer most of the connected features, navigation, entertainment apps, vehicle info and more — similar to what we’ve seen in other recent Tata models, but with a new-generation interface.

New Tata Sierra Mid Variants
New Tata Sierra Mid Variant

Premium Cabin With Ambient Lighting

Even in this mid variant, Tata has incorporated ambient lighting elements, visible across the dashboard and door panels. The warm glow adds a sophisticated touch and significantly uplifts the cabin’s premium appeal, especially in low-light conditions. Soft-touch materials, layered textures, a redesigned center console, and Tata’s new-gen steering wheel further enhance the interior ambience.

New Tata Sierra Mid Variants
New Tata Sierra Mid Variant

The dashboard layout also looks cleaner and more spacious with a wide horizontal theme, floating screen console, sleek AC vents, and well-organised climate control buttons placed below the infotainment panel.

New Tata Sierra
New Tata Sierra – Top variant

What This Means for the Sierra Lineup

These new images suggest that Tata is giving the Sierra a well-spread variant strategy, making premium features accessible even on mid trims while reserving futuristic tech such as the triple-screen setup for higher variants. This positioning could help Sierra appeal to a wider audience — from tech-focused buyers to those prioritising value.

The Tata Sierra will launch on 25th November, with powertrain options likely to include 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel engines. With design highlights, strong features, and now a clear look at different interior options, the anticipation around the Sierra continues to grow.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.