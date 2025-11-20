New Tata Sierra Dual Screen Dashboard Interiors – Mid Variant?

In the run-up to its launch, the Tata Sierra continues to reveal new details — this time, the interiors of the mid variants. Fresh images shared online give us the first proper look at the cabin configuration that will be offered below the top-spec trims. Unlike the flagship versions that showcased an ultra-premium triple-screen setup, the mid variants feature a dual-screen dashboard layout while maintaining the same modern, premium design direction.

Dual-Screen Setup Replaces Triple Screens

The newly revealed cabin packs a full digital driver display paired with a large touchscreen infotainment unit in the center. Both screens appear to be seamlessly integrated into a wide housing, giving the Sierra’s dashboard a clean, futuristic appearance. This setup is expected to offer most of the connected features, navigation, entertainment apps, vehicle info and more — similar to what we’ve seen in other recent Tata models, but with a new-generation interface.

Premium Cabin With Ambient Lighting

Even in this mid variant, Tata has incorporated ambient lighting elements, visible across the dashboard and door panels. The warm glow adds a sophisticated touch and significantly uplifts the cabin’s premium appeal, especially in low-light conditions. Soft-touch materials, layered textures, a redesigned center console, and Tata’s new-gen steering wheel further enhance the interior ambience.

The dashboard layout also looks cleaner and more spacious with a wide horizontal theme, floating screen console, sleek AC vents, and well-organised climate control buttons placed below the infotainment panel.

What This Means for the Sierra Lineup

These new images suggest that Tata is giving the Sierra a well-spread variant strategy, making premium features accessible even on mid trims while reserving futuristic tech such as the triple-screen setup for higher variants. This positioning could help Sierra appeal to a wider audience — from tech-focused buyers to those prioritising value.

The Tata Sierra will launch on 25th November, with powertrain options likely to include 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel engines. With design highlights, strong features, and now a clear look at different interior options, the anticipation around the Sierra continues to grow.