New Tata Sierra First Official Launch Teaser Out

Tata Motors is gearing up for a product offensive to take on rival brands in segments above 4m in length. The company currently has a major market share in Sub 4m SUVs with its popular Punch and Nexon, but the popularity is slightly weaker in 4.2m to 4.4m SUV segment. This is where Tata will launch its upcoming Sierra.

The company will position Sierra above Curvv and below Harrier in the lineup with a starting price of around Rs 11 lakh (Ex-sh). Now, Tata has announced a launch date for Sierra and we will witness the grand revival of Sierra nameplate on November 25th. Let’s take a closer look at finer details.

Tata Sierra India Launch Date

Now that Tata has announced launch date for Sierra, the wait has officially begun. Sierra has been one of the most iconic SUV nameplates in India. It was India’s first real lifestyle vehicle, featuring the iconic curved rear windows. Unlike its predecessor, upcoming Sierra will be a 5-door monocoque SUV with modern powertrains and technology.

Sierra will come equipped with Petrol, Diesel and Electric fuel options. There is a good probability of Sierra debuting Tata’s new 1.5L Turbo GDI engine with a peak power of 170 PS and 280 Nm peak torque. Where Diesel is concerned, it might borrow the same 2.0L Stellantis-sourced engine with a lower state of tune or pack Curvv’s 1.5L unit.

Rumour mill suggests Sierra ICE might launch first and then Sierra EV will follow, but is not officially confirmed. Speaking of Sierra EV, we can expect it to share a similar battery and dual motor option as Harrier EV, which makes sense for off-roading on the smaller Sierra with shorter length and wheelbase.

What will it offer?

Where features and equipment are concerned, Tata Sierra will leave no stone unturned. It will be Tata’s first vehicle to feature a triple screen dashboard. One for infotainment, one for driver’s instrumentation and third for co-driver’s amusement. The only other SUV with three large displays on dashboard is Mahindra XEV 9e.

Dual-zone climate control, cruise control, comprehensive connected tech features, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, powered front seats, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, 360-degree camera, blind-view assist, Level-2 ADAS, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, leatherette seat upholstery and other features are likely with upcoming Tata Sierra SUV.