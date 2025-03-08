New Tata Sierra Patent Reveals Production Spec Design

Expected to be launched later this year, Tata Sierra will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara

As the Indian automotive space transitions to a SUV-driven market, Tata Motors is readying multiple new models. One of these is the all-new Sierra, whose EV version was recently showcased at the 2025 Bharat Expo. Tata has now patented the design of Sierra. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Sierra design patent – Striking road presence

Unlike the original model that was a 3-door SUV, the all-new Tata Sierra is a proper 5-door SUV. This approach makes the new Sierra suitable for typical family needs. Design patent image reveals a boxy profile that’s powerful and dominating. The SUV features an upright stance and a distinctive front fascia. Some of the key highlights at the front include top-mounted LED DRLs with a full-width LED strip, sleek trapezoidal LED headlamps, vertically-stacked compact fog lamp units and a prominent air dam.

Side profile has squared wheel arches, sporty alloy wheel design, flush door handles, thick body cladding, side moulding and sharp ORVMs with integrated turn signals. The beltline is largely straight and level, complementing the SUV’s rugged aesthetics. A floating roof effect is likely, as was the case with the original Sierra. Use of blacked-out pillars and glass panels will make it possible. It will help achieve a modern, premium look and feel for the all-new Sierra.

While the rear section is not seen in the patent image, it is likely to be quite similar to that of the Sierra EV showcased at Bharat Expo. Tail lights follow a similar pattern, as seen with the LED DRLs at front. They are also connected with an LED strip. The tailgate is flat and heavy, adding more character and also ensuring an optimized boot space. A chunky bumper is another key feature of the new Sierra.

Premium features, exceptional safety

Tata will ensure that the all-new Sierra goes beyond the expectations of enthusiasts. It will be fully loaded, offering features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A number of features will be borrowed from Tata Harrier and Safari, including the sporty steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo.

Other key highlights include auto dimming IRVMs, rear AC vents, wireless charging and premium sound system. With the all-new Sierra, one could expect high safety ratings in Global NCAP / Bharat NCAP tests. Safety package will include features such as 360° camera and Level-2 ADAS.

Tata Sierra powertrain options

It is likely that all-new Tata Sierra will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. Tata could use its new 1.5-litre turbo petrol GDI engine that is rated to deliver 170 PS and 280 Nm. The diesel unit is likely to be borrowed from the Harrier. The Stellantis-sourced 2.0-litre turbo engine generates 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT. For the EV version, Sierra could borrow the powertrain from the upcoming Harrier EV.