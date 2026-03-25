New Tata Sierra Spied Testing – Is It CNG or AWD Version To Rival Maruti?

Even though Tata Sierra is launched in the country, it continues to generate headlines and draw massive interests among automotive enthusiasts. That is because Sierra is still undergoing testing and assessment. One could speculate that these are Sierra EV test mules, which is slated to launch later this year.

However, a new Tata Sierra test mule has been spotted with full camouflage and it dons a cutout for an exhaust tailpipe, suggesting an ICE powertrain. This hints at a possible development and testing of Sierra CNG or Sierra AWD, both of which are planned by Tata Motors. Let’s take a closer look.

New Tata Sierra Spied Testing – CNG or AWD?

Tata Motors started 2026 calendar year with a bang as the company started deliveries of Sierra, which is one of the most hyped SUVs in India. In no time, Sierra has emerged as the 5th best-selling C Segment 4.2m to 4.5m SUV space with 7,100 units sold in February 2026. The company has already bagged well over 1 lakh bookings.

Production at Tata Motors facilities is being ramped up to meet the rising demand of this desirable SUV. When Sierra was unveiled, Tata Motors had announced that they were prepared to introduce an AWD version of Sierra and a CNG version of Sierra, if enough demand existed. Tata has even internally developed and validated a CNG option for Sierra too.

The company is closely monitoring the segment and customer reception towards the Sierra. Based on market feedback, Tata may launch Sierra CNG and Sierra AWD. Looking at the recent test mules, it seems like Tata Motors might have greenlighted Sierra CNG or Sierra AWD (or both) projects to meet demand.

What to expect?

Both CNG and AWD in this segment are valid as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are offering Grand Vitara, Hyryder and Victoris with both CNG and AWD options (not together). If true, Tata Motors will offer a dual cylinder CNG tank implementation with Sierra CNG. Going by other Tata i-CNG cars, there will be a spare wheel too, something which Maruti’s new underbody CNG implementation in Victoris misses out on.

With Sierra CNG, buyers will get better fuel efficiency and lower running costs. Tata is likely to offer Sierra CNG only with 1.5L NA Petrol engine. On Petrol, this engine is rated at 106 bhp and 145 Nm. Tata could offer Sierra CNG with 7DCT gearbox option too, making it the first automatic CNG SUV in this segment.

Where Sierra AWD is concerned, Tata Motors might bundle this sophisticated equipment only with 1.5L Hyperion engine and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. There’s no launch timeline for Tata Sierra CNG or Sierra AWD, but one could speculate early 2027 might be the right time.





Also read – Tata Sierra ARAI mileage figures revealed by RTI

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