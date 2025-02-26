New Tata Sierra Spied Testing On FC Road In Pune

With its distinctive and striking profile, the Sierra SUV can help Tata Motors achieve its goal of creating new bestsellers

Tata Sierra is one of the most iconic models in the Indian automotive space. The SUV was in production from 1991 to 2003, before it was discontinued. Tata is now working on the all-new Sierra, which will be available in both ICE and EV formats. Let’s take a look at what the latest spy shots reveal.

Tata Sierra Spied Testing

As road trials have begun, it is likely that the new Sierra will be introduced by the end of this year. As seen in the spy shots by automotive enthusiast Vedant Awate near FC Road in Pune, this test vehicle can be seen wearing full camouflage and is likely to be the ICE version. It will have largely the same profile as the Sierra EV. Sierra has a powerful road presence and is likely to be the key selling point.

It has an imposing boxy profile with strong character lines. The flat front fascia, rugged bumper design and high-set bonnet ensure a commanding stance for the SUV. Side profile has squarish wheel arches, body cladding, side moulding and flush door handles. Most iconic design element is the wide B pillars.

These have been carried forward from the earlier models. The SUV has big windows at front and rear, something that will allow panoramic views of the outside world. Top variants of Tata Sierra are expected to get large 19-inch alloy wheels. There will be ample ground clearance, allowing users to have some fun across off-road environments. Sierra has a full-width LED strip at the front and rear.

Specs & Features

Inside, Sierra SUV is expected to get a premium cabin space with an assortment of advanced features. The equipment list will have a lot in common with that of Tata Harrier and Safari. Tata Sierra is expected to get a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a panoramic sunroof. An illuminated logo on the steering wheel is also likely.

Other likely features include rear AC vents, an auto dimming IRVM and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A comprehensive range of connectivity features will be on offer. Safety kit will be pretty robust including features such as multiple airbags, a 360° camera and Level-2 ADAS. Tata Motors is likely to aim for high safety ratings in Global NCAP / Bharat NCAP tests.

It is expected that both petrol and diesel engine options will be available with Sierra SUV. The diesel unit will be the same Stellantis-sourced 2.0-litre unit that is used with the Harrier. It generates 170 PS and 350 Nm. The petrol unit is expected to be Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo petrol GDI engine that can generate 170 PS and 280 Nm. Gearbox options for Sierra will include 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DCA. Upon launch, Tata Sierra will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.