New Tata Sierra SUV Spied – To Rival Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara

After the world premiere of Tata Sierra at Auto Expo 2025, the company seems to be keen on launching it soon. We say this because Sierra has commenced testing as suggested by recent spy shots. These are the first set of spy shots of Tata Sierra and Tata is expected to launch by 2025 end in the close vicinity of Sierra EV launch.

New Tata Sierra SUV Spied

Sierra from Tata is India’s first lifestyle SUV and is one of the most nostalgic vehicles in the country. Revival of this icon needs a lot of consideration and Tata Motors has carefully recreated it as a 4.3m to 4.4m long SUV with butch proportions and boxy silhouette. As seen in the spy shots, Tata Sierra SUV has a lot of road presence.

At the Auto Expo 2025, Tata Motors showcased a near-production version of Sierra ICE, which was close to Sierra EV concept. Even though the test mule in these spy shots is fully camouflaged, the silhouette of this SUV can not be mistaken for anything else. It exudes a lot of attitude, something which target audience will definitely appreciate.

In these spy shots, we can see a high-set and flat bonnet along with a flat fascia. There are two set of air intakes on this test mule, hinting that it could be an ICE version of Sierra. Whereas Sierra EV has a closed-off grill. Headlights are of split approach with LED DRLs on top with a connected design. Headlights are mounted below these DRLs.

Specs & Features

Wheels on this particular test mule are of steel-type, which will only be offered on base models, while production-spec variants are likely to get up to 19-inch alloy wheels. Other notable elements include squarish wheel arches with chunky claddings, flush door handles, muscular front and rear bumpers, connected tail lights, curved-over effect rear glass and more.

On the inside, we can expect a rugged and multi-layered dashboard with a free-standing 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch instrument screen, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo like on Harrier, an auto-dimming IRVM, rear AC vents, 360-degree cameras, multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS, and more.

Powertrain-wise, we can expect New Tata Sierra SUV to debut company’s upcoming 1.5L Turbo Petrol GDI engine that is capable of developing 170 PS of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque. Diesel engine will be the same Stellantis-sourced 2.0L unit with 170 bhp and 350 Nm. Like Harrier and Safari, it will FWD, but we hope there is an AWD variant.

A 6-speed manual gearbox, 7-speed DCA and a 6-speed torque converter are likely to be gearbox options when launched by 2025 end. Tata Motors’ Sierra will primarily rival Jeep Compass, but will also lock horns with other compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and others.

