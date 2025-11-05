New Tata Sierra Teased in New Red Colour – Confirms Triple Screen Dashboard Setup

Tata Motors has just dropped a new teaser for the upcoming Sierra SUV, confirming two key highlights — a bold new red exterior colour and a triple-screen dashboard setup inside the cabin. Scheduled to make its much-awaited launch on 25th November 2025, the all-new Tata Sierra marks the grand return of an Indian automotive icon in a thoroughly modern avatar.

New Red Colour and Bold Design

The latest teaser showcases the Sierra in a stunning deep red paint shade, giving it a more premium and dynamic road presence. The colour accentuates the SUV’s muscular proportions, squared wheel arches, and signature glasshouse profile inspired by the original Sierra.

Earlier test mules have revealed design elements such as connected LED taillamps, flush door handles with illumination, a large panoramic glass roof, and sleek black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. The red colour is expected to be one of several new vibrant paint options offered at launch, complementing the SUV’s mix of ruggedness and urban sophistication.

Triple-Screen Dashboard Confirmed

The teaser also gives a clear look inside the cabin, confirming the much-rumoured triple-screen layout — a first for any Tata car. This setup consists of a digital driver’s display, a large central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated passenger-side screen, creating a high-tech, panoramic digital cockpit experience.

Earlier spy shots have also hinted at a new steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, touch-based climate controls, ambient lighting, and premium upholstery — all aimed at elevating the Sierra’s cabin to a truly next-gen level.

ICE and EV Versions Planned

As reported earlier, Tata is likely to first introduce the Sierra in petrol and diesel powertrains, followed by an electric version at a later stage. The petrol version is expected to use Tata’s new 1.5L turbo petrol engine (170 PS / 280 Nm), while the diesel variant will borrow the 2.0L Kryotec engine (170 PS / 350 Nm) from the Harrier and Safari. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are expected.

When launched, the new Sierra will slot into the highly competitive 4.3–4.4m SUV segment, taking on established players such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder, Honda Elevate, etc.

However, with its unique blend of nostalgic design, cutting-edge interiors, and Tata’s growing reputation for safety and technology, the Sierra is expected to stand out as a premium, emotional choice in this space.

The new Sierra’s teaser tagline – “If interiors could perform. This would be the stage. It’s not just a cabin. It’s your space. Sonic, horizon view, effortlessly intelligent. Welcome the new look and sound of smart.” – perfectly encapsulates what Tata aims to deliver: a modern, spacious SUV that blends heritage, innovation, and practicality like no other.