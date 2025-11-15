New Tata Sierra Unveiled – Marks Return of an Iconic Nameplate

Tata Sierra is one of the most influential car nameplates in the industry and Tata Motors has just unveiled the new generation model after decades of absence. This new SUV is set to go head-head-head against SUVs of its size and caliber. New Sierra is showcased in its production-spec version for the first time and it is expected to launch soon in the Indian market. Let’s take a closer look at the finer details.

New Tata Sierra Unveiled –

The all new Tata Sierra is a handsome hunk and there are no two ways about it. It radiates a dominating presence and encapsulates the overall design ethos of the original Sierra. Tata designers have done a commendable job to sort-of recreate original Sierra’s Alpine window design.

We can see gloss Black elements on front grille and body cladding all around. There is gloss Black on roof and pillars that lend it the Alpine window appearance. Tata Sierra gets a multitude of colours. Dimensionally, new Tata Sierra is slotted above Curvv and below Harrier.

Notable exterior style elements include

LED headlights

Connected LED tail lights

Large 19-inch alloy wheels

Flush door handles

Boxy SUV proportions and a strong silhouette

Cornering fog lights

Dominating faux skid plates

Large window area

Won Red Dot Winner 2025 for design

On the inside, new Sierra is a complete departure from original Sierra and shares most of its features and equipment with other premium Tata Motors vehicles like Harrier and Safari. It is the first Tata Motors vehicle to come with a triple-screen dashboard which is becoming popular in the premium SUV segment. Notable interior elements of Sierra include:

Triple screen dashboard layout (two 12.3-inch touchscreen, one 10.25-inch)

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio controls

Elaborate connected tech

Dual Zone Climate Control

Chunky steering wheel with illuminated logo

Leatherette upholstery

Powered front seats with memory

Ventilated front seats

Premium audio system

Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

Front and rear armrest

Rear AC vents

Auto-dimming IRVM

Extensive use of recycled aluminium and plastics

Powertrains and Performance

Tata Sierra is expected to come equipped with a trio of 1.5L 4-cylinder engines. These include a 1.5L NA Petrol engine, 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine. Both the 1.5L Petrol engines are debuting with the Sierra. This is the first time Tata has worked on a 1.5L Petrol engine and has carved out a naturally aspirated and a turbocharged version of this engine. The 1.5L Diesel is shared with the Curvv and is a familiar unit.



