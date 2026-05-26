New Tata Tiago CNG Interiors Revealed With Segment-First Features

2026 Tiago facelift strengthens its wow factor with premium features such as dual wireless chargers, paddle shifters, 360° camera and a rotary drive selector

Tata will be launching the new Tiago facelift (Petrol + CNG + EV) on 28th May. The hatch gets comprehensive updates including a plethora of segment first features. Ahead of new Tiago’s launch, Tata has posted multiple teasers, revealing key features of the hatch. In the latest teaser, the interiors of Tiago CNG facelift have been revealed. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Tiago CNG facelift – What’s new?

Exterior updates for Tiago CNG facelift are largely the same as the petrol variant. There are only a few differences such as the exclusive i-CNG badging at the rear. Inside, Tiago CNG facelift uses a dual cylinder setup, just like the outgoing model. Tata had introduced its innovative dual cylinder setup with the Tiago CNG in 2023. It has effectively addressed the limited boot space issue associated with CNG variants.

Moving to the first row, it is easy to notice a completely new dashboard layout. The bulky looking dash of the outgoing model has been replaced with a more contemporary and clutter free design. The premium fabric finish on the top section helps elevate the hatchback’s cabin ambience. Tech package has been upgraded with a new floating touchscreen infotainment system and a new free standing digital instrument display.

2026 Tiago CNG also features a completely redesigned centre console. Instead of the conventional gear lever, the facelift is equipped with a rotary drive selector. Among the other segment first features, one of the key additions is paddle shifters. Tata has also introduced dual wireless charging pads with the 2026 Tiago CNG facelift. The hatch is also expected to get a 360° view camera setup. In the second row, a key addition is rear AC vents.

New Tiago CNG will continue with the two spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo. The upholstery has a lighter shade and utilizes a dual tone theme. Dedicated USB charging has been provided for second row passengers. Trims matching the fabric finish on the dashboard can also be seen on the doors.

Same powertrain likely

New Tata Tiago facelift is expected to continue with the existing powertrain options. CNG variants utilize a 1.2 litre, 3 cylinder Revotron engine with factory fitted i-CNG kit. This is a bi-fuel setup, allowing users to easily switch between CNG and petrol with a single press of a button. When running on CNG, the output is 75 PS and 96.5 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

Tiago CNG variants have ARAI certified mileage of 26.49 km/L with the manual and 28.06 km/L with the AMT transmission. Tiago petrol variants have the same engine, generating 86 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission choices are the same for Tiago petrol. Mileage is around 19 km/L with both manual and AMT transmissions.

With a significantly updated exterior and equipment, new Tiago facelift is expected to be slightly costlier than the outgoing model. However, new Tiago will continue to be competitively priced to remain relevant in this segment. Tata Tiago competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Renault Kwid and Citroen C3.















