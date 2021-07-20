New Tata Tiago Delivery Goes Wrong – Falls From 1st Floor Of Dealer Showroom

Incident occurred at Tata Motors showroom in Hyderabad’s Alkapuri area – As per local media, 2 people are injured

Car sales in India are increasing at a rapid pace. Covid-19 pandemic has provided a huge boost to the automotive industry. More and more people want to have a car or a personal vehicle and avoid using public transport or taxis. Car showrooms are a busy place these days.

New Tata Tiago Delivery Gone Wrong

It is heart breaking for any owner, to see his / her car getting crashed on the day of delivery. It is rare, but such incidents do happen. The latest incident is from Hyderabad. Owner of a brand new Tata Tiago has crashed his own car while taking delivery.

As per local media, the incident took place at Select Cars, who are authorized dealers of Tata Motors. The showroom is located at Alkapuri Cross Rd, Nagole Colony in Hyderabad. The showroom is huge, and has cars placed on ground floor, as well as first floor.

The Tata Tiago in question, was placed on the first floor. It was getting ready for delivery. A hydraulic ramp was ready to take the car down on the ground floor. Below is the CCTV footage of the accident.

As per report, it was the owner of the car who was in the driver’s seat at the time of the accident. The person standing next to the driver door is most likely explaining the features of the car to the owner. In all this, the driver seems to have changed the gear lever to drive mode and pressed accelerator. Tata Tiago is offered with manual as well as AMT option.

Two injured

Tata Tiago drove out of the showroom’s first floor, crossed the hydraulic ramp and fell on the ground. This resulted in two people getting injured. One was the driver of the car, and other was the person who was standing on the ground.

It took some time to rescue the driver and the other person. The Tiago was in upside down position due to the accident. Both the injured person are currently in the hospital.

Tata Tiago At A Glance

Tiago is one of the best selling cars from Tata Motors. Tiago base XE variant gets body coloured bumpers, R14 hub caps and dual tone interiors with full fabric seating. Interior features include a digital instrument cluster, manual HVAC, electric power steering and tilt adjustable front head rests. Safety features include adjustable ORVMs, front dual air bags, dual parking sensors, over speeding alert and ABS with EBD and CSC.

Over the XE trim, the XT variant of the new Tata Tiago gets power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs and ‘Connect Next’ infotainment system from Harman with 4 speakers and Bluetooth connectivity. It also gets updates in terms of safety with reverse camera and remote central locking system.

The top end XZ and XZA variants receive a 7” touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver’s seat and one touch driver’s power windows. It gets auto fold ORVMs with Welcome function, front fog lights, rear defogger and rear smart wiper and washer.

Over and above all these features, the top of the line XZ+ and XZA+ variants come in with dual tone colour schemes and sit on 15” dual tone alloy wheels. It also gets updated safety equipment with ABS, EBD, corner stability controls and seat belts with pre-tensioners. It receives a load limiter, high speed alert system and dual front airbags.