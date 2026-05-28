New Tata Tiago EV Variants Wise Features – 15 Years Warranty

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV has been launched in India with updated styling, a redesigned cabin and several new features. Offered in three broad variants, the updated Tiago EV continues to target affordable EV buyers and rivals models such as the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.

Prices for the new Tiago EV start from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata is also offering the hatchback with its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, where prices start from Rs 4.69 lakh plus battery rental charges of Rs 2.6 per km. In the earlier post, we discussed variants and features of Tiago ICE (petrol and CNG). In this post, let us take a look at the EV variants.

New Tata Tiago EV Variants

The updated Tiago EV is offered in Smart, Pure+ and Creative+ trims with two battery pack choices. The 19.2 kWh battery variants are priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.49 lakh, while the larger 24 kWh versions are priced at Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh respectively. Dimensionally, the Tiago EV measures 3,825 mm in length, 1,684 mm in width and 1,562 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. Colour options include Dehradun Dew, Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge, Matheran Monsoon, Pure Grey and Pristine White.

Tata Tiago EV Smart 19

The Smart 19 serves as the base variant and comes equipped with a closed-off body-coloured grille, Fabrica Luxe dashboard finish, premium steering wheel and Melange fabric upholstery. Exterior highlights include LED tail lamps, R14 steel wheels and rear parking sensors.

Comfort and convenience features include fully automatic climate control, under-thigh support for front seats, 12V charging socket and drive modes such as City and Sport. Tata has also equipped the Tiago EV with a rotary drive selector and multi-level regenerative braking. Connectivity package includes iRA.ev connected car tech with more than 40 connected features. Safety equipment includes 6 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors and central locking.

Tata Tiago EV Pure+ 19 / Pure+ 24

The Pure+ variants add several convenience and infotainment features over the base trim. These include R14 wheel covers, shark fin antenna with GPS, follow-me-home headlamps, rear defogger and electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. The cabin gets a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls and a 4-speaker audio setup. Tata has also added all four power windows, USB Type-C fast charging ports, day/night IRVM and an HD reverse parking camera.

Tata Tiago EV Creative+ 24

The top-spec Creative+ 24 variant gets the most comprehensive feature package. Exterior highlights include Lux Beam LED headlamps with LED DRLs, auto-fold ORVMs, connected tail lamp setup and Hyperstyle wheels. Inside, the hatchback gets a larger 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, soft-touch fabric inserts and premium dashboard treatment. Additional convenience features include passive entry and start, cooled glovebox, one-touch driver window and rear parcel tray.

Safety package is further enhanced with a 360-degree SVS HD camera system offering multiple 2D and 3D views, blind view monitor, electronic stability program, traction control and hill hold assist. Other features include automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Powertrain, Performance And Range

The 2026 Tiago EV continues with the existing battery pack options. The smaller 19.2 kWh battery pack is paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 45 kW, while the larger 24 kWh battery version develops 55 kW. Torque output stands at 110 Nm and 114 Nm respectively. Tata claims a 0-60 km/h sprint time of 6.2 seconds for the 19.2 kWh version and 5.7 seconds for the 24 kWh variant. Claimed range figures stand at 226 km and 285 km respectively. Both battery packs support DC fast charging, with 10-80% charging possible in around 35 minutes.

Tata Tiago EV Warranty Disclaimers

Tata Motors is offering a lifetime HV battery warranty with the new Tiago EV, but it comes with a few important conditions. The lifetime warranty is applicable only on the 24 kWh battery pack variants and is valid for a period of 15 years from the date of first registration. Tata also clarifies that the “unlimited” usage clause is based on fair personal usage and does not cover commercial or extraordinary usage patterns.

The warranty is applicable primarily for private individual registrations and company employee perk cars. In case the vehicle is sold, the subsequent owner must officially inform Tata Passenger Electric Mobility about the ownership transfer for the battery warranty to remain valid. Tata has also stated that the warranty will not apply if ownership transfer information is not updated with the company.