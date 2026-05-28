New Tata Tiago Launch Price – Rs 4.69 L (Petrol), Rs 5.79 L (CNG), Rs 6.99 L (EV), Rs 4.69 L (EV BaaS)

Tata Motors has officially launched the new Tiago lineup in India, including Petrol, CNG and EV variants. The updated hatchback receives major design revisions, a completely redesigned cabin, improved safety and several segment-first features.

Prices start from Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-sh) for the petrol variant, while Tiago EV starts from Rs 6.99 lakh. Tata is also offering the Tiago.ev with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), bringing the starting price down to Rs 4.69 lakh plus battery rental charges of Rs 2.6 per km. All prices are ex-sh.

New Tata Tiago Prices – Tiago Petrol MT

* Smart – Rs 4.69 lakh

* Pure – Rs 5.49 lakh

* Pure+ – Rs 5.99 lakh

* Pure+ A – Rs 6.49 lakh

* Creative – Rs 6.99 lakh

* Creative+ – Rs 7.29 lakh

Tiago CNG MT

* Smart – Rs 5.79 lakh

* Pure – Rs 6.49 lakh

* Pure+ – Rs 6.99 lakh

* Pure+ A – Rs 7.49 lakh

* Creative – Rs 7.99 lakh

Petrol AMT variants are available in Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+ trims. CNG AMT variants are offered in Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A and Creative trims.

Tiago.ev Prices – 19 kWh Battery

* Smart – Rs 6.99 lakh

* Pure+ – Rs 8.49 lakh

24 kWh Battery

* Pure+ – Rs 9.49 lakh

* Creative+ – Rs 9.99 lakh

Completely Redesigned Exterior

The 2026 Tiago facelift gets a sharper front fascia with slimmer LED headlamps, revised bumpers and integrated DRLs. Tata has moved towards a cleaner and more modern design language. The ICE version gets a gloss black grille along with fog lamps, while the EV receives a closed-off EV-specific front design. Both models now feature connected-style LED tail lamps, helping create a wider and more premium look.

New alloy wheel designs and fresh colours have also been introduced. Tiago EV debuts a mint green shade, while the petrol/CNG version gets a new coral orange paint option. The hatchback continues with a practical 170 mm ground clearance.

All-New Cabin With More Features

The biggest update comes inside the cabin. Tata has introduced a completely redesigned dashboard with layered textures and fabric inserts across the dashboard and door pads. New features include:

* Floating touchscreen infotainment system

* Free-standing digital instrument cluster

* Rotary drive selector

* Dual wireless charging pads

* Rear AC vents

* USB Type-C charging ports

* Two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

* Improved AC cooling

* Cruise control

* Auto headlamps

* Rain sensing wipers

* Quick response paddle shifters

The updated Tiago also gets 37 connected car features along with segment-first built-in Bluetooth connectivity. Another major highlight is the addition of a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor. Tata says seating comfort has been improved for both rows, although the new Tiago misses out on adjustable headrests for front and rear passengers.

Improved Safety

Tata Motors has also strengthened the Tiago’s safety package through reinforcement of the roll cage and increased use of high-strength materials. At the launch event in Delhi, Tata showcased a unique dual crash test demonstration for the Tiago CNG. The same car first underwent a frontal pole impact, following which another Tiago crashed into its side. Tata used the demonstration to highlight the structural strength of the body shell and safety of the twin-cylinder CNG setup.

Powertrain Options Continue

Mechanically, the Tiago lineup continues with the existing engines and battery options.

Tiago Petrol

* 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol

* 86 PS / 113 Nm

* 5-speed manual & AMT

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Tiago CNG

* 1.2L petrol with factory-fitted i-CNG

* 75 PS / 96.5 Nm

* 5-speed manual & AMT

* Twin-cylinder setup retained

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Tiago EV

* 19.2 kWh & 24 kWh battery packs

* Claimed range up to 285 kms

* 40% Faster charging

* BaaS option introduced

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With this update, Tata Motors is aiming to strengthen Tiago’s position against rivals like Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Renault Kwid, while Tiago EV continues as one of the most affordable electric hatchbacks in India.