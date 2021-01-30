New Tata Tiago Limited Edition Launch Price Rs 5.8 L – Records 3.25 L Sales

Tata Motors has announced the launch of new Tiago Limited edition today

In line with its strategy to continually refresh its product portfolio, Tata Motors has launched a Limited Edition version of Tiago. The updated model gets a range of style updates as well as comfort and convenience features.

Tata Tiago Limited Edition – Key updates

Limited Edition Tiago is based on the XT trim and it continues using the peppy design of the standard model. One of the key changes is 14-inch black finished alloy wheels, which significantly enhance the car’s sporty character. Colours on offer are Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey.

Other features are the same as earlier such as piano black front grille with sleek tri arrow design, angular headlamps, dual-tone bumper, chrome garnished fog lamps, sculpted hood, side character lines, boomerang styled tail lamps, and trendy rear spoiler.

Tiago Limited Edition is all the more exciting on the inside where it gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Finding your way to the destination has become easier with 3D navigation through Navimaps. The updated hatch also supports voice commands, which could be used to access a range of features. In terms of safety, Tiago Limited Edition gets rear parking assist with display.

Other things on the inside are same as earlier. These include dual-tone dashboard, tri-arrow infused elegant upholstery, and flat bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. Other key features on-board Tiago include fully automatic temperature control, body coloured side air vents with chrome garnish, cooled glove box, dedicated storage for tablet, and auto fold ORVMs with welcome function.

Engine and tech specs unchanged

Tiago Limited Edition will continue using the 1.2 litre Revotron petrol motor that is capable of generating 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of max torque at 3,300 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual. AMT is not on offer with the Limited Edition Tiago.

Standard safety features include driver and co-driver airbag, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, speed sensing auto door lock, immobilizer, over speed alert, follow me home lamps, rear smart wiper and wash, and day & night inside rear view mirror.

Tiago Petrol MT Jan 2021 price XE 4,85,500 XM 5,49,500 Limited Edition 5,79,500 XZ 5,94,500 XZ+ 6,22,500 XZ+ DT 6,32,500 Price in Rs Ex-sh Tiago Petrol AMT Jan 2021 price XZA 6,46,500 XZA+ 6,74,500 XZA+ DT 6,84,500

Tiago Limited Edition will continue to have the advantages that come with being the safest car in its class. As may be recalled, Tiago had received 4-star safety rating in crash tests conducted by Global NCAP. It is the only small hatch to get 4-star safety rating. With growing awareness, safety has become an important factor for car buyers in the country.

Tiago is already one of the bestsellers in Tata Motors portfolio with sales numbers close to that of Nexon and Altroz. Limited Edition Tiago could help boost sales further. It will continue to compete with the likes of Maruti WagorR, Maruti Celerio, Hyundai Santro and Datsun GO.

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa – Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product’s BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment.

With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever evolving demand of our consumers.”