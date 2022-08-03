New Tata Tiago NRG XT Variant Launch Price Rs 6.42 Lakh

With the additional features, new Tiago XT will have improved competencies against Swift VXi, Nios Sportz and WagonR ZXi variants

Launched in 2016, Tiago has emerged as a popular small car owing to its affordability and robust performance. In recent years, Tiago’s 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests has also helped boost sales. In comparison, rivals like Maruti Swift, Grand i10 Nios and WagonR have only 2-star safety rating.

Evidence to Tiago’s success can be seen in 400k sales milestone that the hatch achieved recently. This is the fastest for a Tata car till date. To boost sales further, Tata has introduced new features for mid-spec XT variant. This is based on market feedback, wherein users are expecting better features with mid-spec variants of Tiago.

Tata has also introduced a new Tiago NRG XT variant, in line with consumer expectations. Tiago NRG is essentially a sportier version of standard Tiago, liked by folks who prefer a SUVish profile for their car. Tiago NRG XT will be based on new XT variant and will get some additional features. It will be the most affordable NRG version of Tiago.

Tiago new XT variant features

In addition to features available with existing model, new Tiago XT gets 14-inch hyperstyle wheels, height adjustable driver seat, rear parcel shelf, co-driver side vanity mirror and B-pillar tape. Another key update is Midnight Plum colour option, which was earlier offered with only top-spec trims.

New Tiago XT also gets Rhythm Pack as an option. It is targeted at folks looking for enhanced infotainment experience. Rhythm Pack has some additional features over the ones available with new Tiago XT. It includes 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, 4 tweeters and rear view camera.

Tiago NRG XT features

In case of new Tiago NRG XT variant, the additional features include cladding pack, infinity black roof with roof rails, charcoal black interiors, front fog lamps, rear defogger and rear wiper and wash. With new Tiago XT and NRG XT variant, Tata Motors will be looking at improving sales numbers during upcoming festive season. It is priced from Rs 6.42 lakh, ex-sh.

With the updates, prices could be increased slightly for new Tiago XT variant as well. Current XT variant is priced at Rs 6 lakh. Tiago NRG manual and AMT variants are available at Rs 6.83 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh, respectively.

Tiago and Tiago NRG are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor that generates 86 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. Tiago is also offered with factory-fitted CNG option with output of 73 PS and 95 Nm.

With 4-star safety rating, Tiago is currently the safest car in segment. Safety kit for Tiago includes dual airbags, corner stability control, immobilizer, rear parking assist and display, rear camera with dynamic guidelines, day & night inside rear view mirror, follow-me home lamps, fire protection device and puncture repair kit.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tiago NRG has been captivating the imaginations of our customers since its launch and has become a preferred hatchback that offers tough terrain performance for the go-getters and those who live life on the edge. Kick starting the festive season, we are elated to introduce our customers to the Tiago XT NRG. Priced attractively, this variant is well-packaged, and aims at enhancing the drive experience. We are confident that the addition of this feature rich XT variant will further strengthen the NRG and the overall Tiago portfolio, propelling their sales performance ahead.”