New Tata Tiago Spied Undisguised During TVC Shoot In Mumbai

Tata Motors is all set to launch the updated Tiago and Tiago EV on 28th May 2026. Ahead of official price announcement, both hatchbacks have now been spied completely undisguised in Mumbai during what appears to be a TVC shoot. These latest images reveal multiple colours, fresh styling details and a clearer look at the final production-spec design. The updated Tiago range gets major cosmetic revisions inside and out, while retaining the familiar overall silhouette.

Tata Tiago EV, ICE Spied Undisguised

The biggest visual highlight with the facelifted Tiago twins is the completely redesigned front fascia. Both ICE and EV versions now get sharper LED headlamps with integrated DRL signatures and a cleaner, more modern design language.

Tiago EV adopts a closed-off grille layout with vertically patterned detailing, helping distinguish it from the ICE model. The standard Tiago, on the other hand, gets a more conventional grille setup. Both versions feature sporty vertical inserts on the bumper edges.

Interestingly, the TVC shoot cars were seen in striking pastel shades including light green and pink finishes. These are the same shades in which Tata Motors revealed the first set of Tiago images last week, indicating Tata could be targeting younger urban buyers with more expressive colour options. At the rear, the updated Tiago gets revised LED tail lamp signatures connected visually through a black trim section. Bumpers have also been redesigned for a cleaner appearance.

New Interiors Bring Major Changes

Tata recently revealed interiors of both Tiago and Tiago EV ahead of launch. The cabins receive a significant overhaul with a new layered dashboard design, floating infotainment screen and redesigned centre console. The EV version gets a dedicated digital instrument display with EV-specific graphics, while both models feature a new two-spoke steering wheel. The Tiago EV additionally carries Tata.ev branding on the steering.

One interesting detail is the new fabric-finished dashboard and door armrest treatment, paired with glossy piano black switch panels. Similar styling was earlier seen on Sierra SUV. While it looks premium visually, earlier implementations had drawn criticism for feeling slightly flimsy and lacking sturdiness. Other notable additions include:

– Rotary drive selector (EV)

– Dual wireless charging pads

– Rear AC vents

– New upholstery

– USB Type-C ports (65W fast charging)

– 360-degree camera setup

– Redesigned window switches

Powertrains Expected To Remain Unchanged

Mechanically, Tata Motors is unlikely to introduce major changes. The ICE Tiago is expected to continue with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine along with CNG variants. Transmission options should include manual and AMT gearboxes. Tiago EV is currently offered with 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery pack options. Current MIDC-certified range figures stand at 250 km and 315 km respectively. It is likely to get upgraded battery pack like the Punch EV facelift.

Over the past six months, Tata Tiago has maintained fairly steady sales performance despite increasing competition in the hatchback segment. Between November 2025 and April 2026, Tiago recorded cumulative sales of 39,810 units, averaging around 6,635 units per month. The hatchback saw its strongest performance in January 2026 with 8,349 units sold, before gradually settling around the 5,000-7,000 unit mark in subsequent months.

April 2026 sales stood at 5,488 units, indicating there is still healthy demand for the Tiago brand despite the product nearing the end of its lifecycle in current form. With the launch of the facelifted Tiago and Tiago EV on 28th May, Tata Motors will be aiming to inject fresh momentum into the lineup.

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