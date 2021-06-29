New Tata Tiago XTO Variant Arrives At Dealer – First Look Walkaround

Prices for Tata Tiago start at Rs 4.99 lakh and go up to Rs 6.94 lakh for the top-spec XZA+ DT variant (both prices ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has silently launched a new XT(O) variant of Tiago which will be slotted between the base XE trim and XT mid-spec trim. The new variant has been priced at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 15,000 less than the XT trim whereas it is Rs 49,000 dearer than the entry-level variant.

While the new XT(O) trim packs most of the features from XT variant, the former does miss out on a few creature comforts to make it a more affordable offering for consumers. With markets slowly heading towards normalcy, at least for now, automakers are letting out new tricks up their sleeves to attract a wide customer base.

Features On Offer

On the equipment front, new Tiago XT(O) misses out on some crucial features such as a 2-Din Harman stereo system, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio functions, USB and speed-dependent volume control. However, the homegrown carmaker continues to offer features like a four-speaker setup and steering mounted phone and audio controls.

Other features on offer include 14-inch blue-coloured steel rims, dual-tone interior theme, ORVMs with LED turn indicators and body-coloured door handles. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of new Tata Tiago XTO variant, credit to AutoTrendTV.

Further, tilt and power steering, adjustable front and integrated rear headrest and multi-drive modes have trickled down from Tiago XT. On the safety front, it offers standard safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert and more.

More options from accessories

While an infotainment unit and reverse parking camera are missing on this variant, customers can opt for these features from the company’s official accessories package. In fact, the company will soon be offering two touchscreen infotainment units as optional aftermarket accessories- a 9-inch display from Blaupunkt and a similar size unit from CrossLink. The latter is available at an introductory price of Rs 23,999.

The XT trim is the most popular variant of Tiago and a new lesser specced trim has been introduced to add more flexibility to the lineup. Further, a global shortage of semiconductor chips has slowed down assembly of vehicles, especially the higher-spec variants. Hence, the new variant gives the homegrown carmaker the scope of catering to sizable consumers without compromising due to low production.

Engine Specs

Internal specification of Tiago remains unchanged and the XT(O) variant is powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which returns an output of 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. In this variant, the engine is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. A five-speed AMT unit is also available with XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims.