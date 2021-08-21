New Tata Tigor Electric Sedan Spied Undisguised – Up To 350 Kms Range

2021 Tigor Electric sedan will come in with a larger battery pack with Tata’s Ziptron architecture and range of up to 350 kms

The coming days will see launch of the second electric vehicle from Tata Motors for the passenger car market. 2021 Tata Tigor EV bookings have officially opened. Ahead of launch on 31st August, the New Tata Tigor Electric Sedan has started arriving at dealerships, where it has now been spied undisguised. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Aryan Km for sharing the exclusive spy shots on Rushlane Spylane.

Tata Motors’ Ziptron technology

2021 Tigor EV will get Tata Motors’ Ziptron technology, which is also seen in the case of the Nexon EV. Ziptron technology offers a permanent magnet AC motor paired with a lithium-ion battery. This battery pack is both dust and waterproof and complies with IP67 standards.

The Ziptron based Tigor will receive a 300V permanent magnet electric motor which is an upgrade as compared to the 72 V AC induction motor seen on its earlier counterpart. Tata Motors confirms that this technology would relate to a longer driving range of over 300 kms or even close to 350 kms, but these figures have not been confirmed as on date.

The leaked photo shows instrument cluster with over 200 kms range with 59% battery charge left. At this rate, for a full 100% charge, the instrument cluster could show close to 350 kms range for the new Tata Tigor electric car.

The Tigor EV receive alloy wheels with blue accents, LED DRLs mounted on its front bumper and similar designs for headlamp and grille as seen on the Nexon EV. The bumper will sport a tri-arrow pattern as is common on Tata vehicles.

Given the fact that it receives some feature updates and an extended range would mean that pricing could also be increased over its earlier counterpart. However, the Tata Tigor EV would also take advantage of revisions in the FAME II scheme which along with state government subsidies could put in a highly affordable price range.

Tata Fast Charging Capabilities

As is seen in the case of Nexon, 2021 Tata Tigor EV would also support fast charging capabilities for added convenience. To put this into perspective, with Ziptron technology, the Nexon EV can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 60 minutes and upto 7-8 hours via a home charger which is also what is expected on the Tigor EV.

Tata XPres-T

Earlier this year, Tata Motors had also introduced the XPres-T, a variant of Tigor EV for commercial / fleet segment. It is presented in two variants of XM+ and XT+ and priced at Rs 9.75 lakh and Rs 9.90 lakh respectively.

Xpress-T uses a 72V motor with a 21.5 kWh battery pack which along with Ziptron technology, takes power and range up significantly. Earlier last month, the model was open for bookings and deliveries commenced with the first batch rolling being delivered to Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., Kolkata.

