New Tata Ultra T.7 Truck With Crash Tested Cabin – Launched

Tata Motors Ultra T.7 LCV introduced specifically for urban transportation

Tata Motors Ultra T.7 is built on design specifics that uphold urban transportation needs. Its sleek Ultra Cabin makes for easy manoeuvrability in narrow streets and tight corners. Driving experience is optimised though efficient use of fuel and tuned NVH levels.

Payload capacity is stated to be the highest in 7-tonne GVW category. Being sat on a modular platform means it’s compatible with various deck lengths for a range of applications, and 4-tyre and 6-tyre options.

Ultra T.7 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) offers best-in-class comfort. At an optimum of a 1900mm wide cabin, turnaround time is reduced. This presents higher earning potential, and efficiencies in logistics for improved profitability.

Power comes from the technologically-advanced 4SPCR engine. It returns 100hp of power and 300Nm of torque from 1,200 to 2,200rpm. It is built on a strong modular chassis design makes for improved durability. Radial tubeless tyres help with fuel economy.

Ultra T.7 features

Brand philosophy revolves around superior fleet profitability, vehicle performance, driving comfort, convenience and connectivity, along with safety. Overall lower total cost of operations (TCO) is a key focus area.

Cabin is crash-tested. Powerful air-brakes enhance safety. Driver comfort is optimised via adjustable seating positions, tilt-and-telescopic power steering and a dash-mounted gear shifter.

Ultra T.7 brings together comfort and styling while keeping focus on lower NVH levels and fatigue-less driving experience. A music system, and USB fast charging port are standard fitment. Ample storage space is a key feature. Tata Motors’ next-gen connected vehicle solution, Fleet Edge is charged with fleet management. Clear-lens headlamps and LED tail-lamps improve night visibility.

Tata Ultra T.7 LCV applications

Ultra T.7 is well equipped for use as transportation of e-commerce products, FMCG, industrial produce, consumer durables, electronics, essential goods and LPG cylinders. Tata T.7 variants are suitable for use in transportation of vaccine, pharmaceuticals, perishable goods, food items such as eggs and milk, as well as, farm produce.

Ultra T.7 fully-built solutions offer a potential customer and end to end solution. This includes better financing terms, countrywide service support, and higher resale value. Aforementioned factors make for an improved value proposition.

Tata Motors I&LCV range is available with warranty of 3 years / 3 lakh kilometres. Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth address commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, on-site service, annual maintenance, and fleet management solutions.

V Seethapathi, Vice President, ILCV Product Line, Tata Motors said, “With the introduction of the latest Ultra T.7, Tata Motors furthers its commitment to scale new heights of innovative automotive manufacturing to provide a variety of products for diverse applications at minimum operation costs.”

“The Ultra T.7, with its pioneering and award winning design, possesses the ability to bring the best of both worlds – comfort and agility – while aiming to offer the highest profitability for its owners. With the industry best operating economics, superior fuel efficiency and power, longer tyre life, it makes the best product in the category.”