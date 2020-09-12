New Tata Winger BS6 Facelift Arrives At Dealership – Launch Soon

Tata Winger gets a mid-life facelift along with the mandatory BS6 emission update

Given that businesses have started to resume, we are expected to see a string of new launches back to back from various automotive brands. Tata Motors is one such brand that has a string of new launches up its sleeve. Apart from interesting products in the passenger vehicle segment, the homegrown manufacturer is even planning to update its commercial vehicles’ portfolio.

The latest development suggests that Tata Motors is readying the launch of its minibus carrier or full-size van Winger in its BS6 compliant form. Apart from its mandatory emission updates, it has also got a much needed midlife makeover and looks very different from its predecessor. The buzz of its launch has gone loud now since images of its latest iteration have surfaced online arriving at a dealership. Images are credit to automotive enthusiast Aneesh.

This suggests that the launch of the new Winger might be around the corner. The new facelifted Winger will be offered in a number of configurations and will serve primarily either as a school bus, an ambulance, staff/passenger carrier or a tourer. The model in the spied picture is most probably the 9+D variant which can accommodate 10 people including the driver.

The new Winger made its maiden appearance at the Auto Expo 2020 held earlier this year. According to the information available, the updated Winger will carry a better set of equipment than the one available in the pre-facelift model. The new Winger is expected to feature wider bodies with better seating and ergonomics and multiple driving modes.

Mechanical Details

The updated Tata Winger will be powered by a 2.2-litre Dicor diesel engine which generates 98 bhp and 200 nm of torque. This unit is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox and also comes equipped with an ECO mode for improved fuel efficiency.

It stands on 15-inch steel rims with 185 section tyres with disc brakes at front wheels and drum brakes at rear wheels. The new Winger is built on a monocoque chassis supported by McPherson strut independent suspension at front and parabolic leaf spring at rear.

Specs Tata Winger Engine 2.2L BS6 Diesel Power 100 bhp Torque 200 Nm Transmission 5 MT Tyres 195R15 Front Brake Disc Rear Brake Drum Fuel Tank 60 L Wheelbase 3200 mm Length 4940mm Width 1950mm Height 2460mm Ground Clearance 185mm Gross Wt 2710 kgs Colour White

Features on offer

Speaking specifically about the 9+D trim, it features individual push back seats, dual AC vents for both driver and passenger areas, a side step for easy ingress and egress and attractive decals. It provides the latest additions like surveillance cameras, Intelligent Transport System which displays the passengers’ destination, an RFID-based attendance system and an automatic passenger counter.

Further information will be made available at the time of its official launch. We can expect a considerable hike in prices given the BS6 update and cosmetic upgrades.