New Tata Winger Plus Launch Price Rs 20.6 L – 9 Seater

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tata Winger Plus, a 9-seater passenger mobility solution aimed at staff transportation and the growing travel & tourism market. Priced at Rs 20.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Winger Plus is designed to combine comfort, technology, and efficiency, setting a new benchmark in the premium van segment.

Comfort Features

The new Winger Plus is equipped with reclining captain seats with adjustable armrests, personal USB charging points, individual AC vents, and ample leg space for every passenger. Its wide cabin and generous luggage compartment make it ideal for long-distance journeys, ensuring both comfort and practicality.

Built on a monocoque chassis, the Winger Plus offers robust safety, superior ride quality, and enhanced driving stability. Tata Motors highlights that its car-like handling reduces driver fatigue and makes it easier to operate even in demanding urban or highway conditions.

Engine & Technology

The Winger Plus is powered by Tata’s 2.2L Dicor diesel engine, producing 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Known for its proven reliability and fuel efficiency, this engine ensures lower operating costs for fleet owners. Adding to its modern appeal, the van comes integrated with Tata Motors’ Fleet Edge connected vehicle platform. This technology allows fleet operators to track vehicles in real time, monitor diagnostics, and optimise fleet performance for higher profitability.

Introducing the new model, Mr. Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “Mr. Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “The Winger Plus has been thoughtfully engineered to deliver a premium experience for passengers and a compelling value proposition for fleet operators.

With its superior ride comfort, best-in-class comfort features, and segment-leading efficiency, it is designed to drive profitability while offering the lowest cost of ownership. India’s passenger mobility landscape is evolving rapidly—from staff transportation in urban centres to the rising demand for tourism across the country. The Winger Plus is built to serve this diversity, setting new benchmarks in the commercial passenger vehicle segment.”

Support & Service Network

The Winger Plus is backed by Tata Motors’ Sampoorna Seva 2.0 program, which includes guaranteed turnaround times, annual maintenance contracts (AMC), genuine spare parts availability, and reliable roadside assistance. With over 4,500 sales and service touchpoints across India, Tata Motors continues to strengthen its leadership in the commercial passenger vehicle space. The company’s diverse range spans 9-seater to 55-seater vehicles, catering to multiple powertrains and passenger needs.