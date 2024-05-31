New Tata Xenon X2 4X4 Spied – Upcoming Scorpio Pikup Rival

If launched, New Tata Xenon X2 4X4 spied, will rival upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Pikup and Force Gurkha Pickup truck

Every once in a while, car makers surprise us with their test vehicles. These tempting propositions get our hopes high. Then, OEMs proceed to launch these vehicles only in global markets. One such vehicle was recently spotted by automotive enthusiast, Shri, near Tata’s manufacturing facility in Pune and it was a Xenon X2 4X4.

New Tata Xenon X2 4X4 Spied

If you’re wondering why the badge says X2 and not XT, that’s because this is an export version of Xenon XT. It has a load bed with wheel well intrusions that is soothing to look at with smooth body panels. We can see a pull-up handle for rear tailgate, common with many PV pickup trucks.

There are no ugly hooks on this load bed to tie things down or latches to close tailgate like on CV pickup trucks. Bottom of this loadbed aligns with that of its cab and is among the differentiating factors of PV and CV pickup trucks. On the tailgate, we can see Xenon X2 and 4X4 badges. Alloy wheels are the same 16-inch units as old Xenon XT sold in India.

We didn’t see a “Limited Slip Differential” sticker on the side like there was on Xenon XT. Either there is no LSD or Tata is not flexing it anymore. We only managed to get spy shots of this truck’s rear. We noticed the front wheel arches are still round like on older Xenon XT and X2, while new Yodha, sold in India, had a squarish wheel arch, adorned with sharp lines.

So, there is a probability that fascia is the same as old Xenon XT and X2. This doesn’t seem to have the new Yodha’s refreshed face. We reckon there is a new component or a revised production procedure under testing for export model sold in markets like ASEAN nations, Europe, Latin America, Australia and South Africa.

Engine options are likely to vary depending on market. Both the 2.2L and 3.0L engines (complying BS6 norms) that ever graced Xenon XT before, are still alive. However, Yodha no longer gets the larger 3.0L unit in India. Offered in both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrain options.

Please launch it in India

Tata Motors had two versions of Xenon XT – Indian-spec and export-spec. Despite being a handsome machine with a lot of creature comforts (by pickup standards), it was a slow seller. Tata tried to spruce things up and launched the export model in India too which flew under the radar. 99% of Indian auto enthusiasts don’t even know that export model was sold here.

Also, many enthusiasts missed the fact that Tata Xenon has motorsport pedigree, participating in Cross Country Rally events. Tata Xenon X2 even bagged Gold at the Paraguay Cross Country Rally in 2021. Seeing a Xenon X2 test mule on Indian roads makes me all hopeful. That’s because I came too close to buying one before it was discontinued.

Not everyone is indulged in agriculture and horticulture activities like I am and not everyone needs to haul stuff every now and then like I do. That said, lifestyle adventure segment is on the rise and no other body style screams lifestyle like pickup trucks. It is high time that prospective buyers, like myself, should be able to buy a PV pickup without selling our kidneys.

