New Toyota 1.5 L and 2.0 L Engines Will Be Game Changing – Deliver Record Mileage

According to Toyota, their new 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre engines will be entirely different in comparison to existing ICE engines

Toyota is among the few carmakers that are focusing on alternatives to fully electric cars. One of the focus areas is hybrid tech, as seen with cars like Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross. Toyota is now developing an entirely new engine that will improve upon its existing fuel efficiency records.

Toyota’s new engine – What’s unique?

Toyota’s CTO, Hiroki Nakajima, has provided a basic overview of what the new engine is all about. One important aspect is the engine’s heat efficiency. While Nakajima did not reveal the exact details, it is known that Toyota had achieved 40% thermal efficiency several years ago. It essentially means that the new engine will have significant improvements in thermal efficiency, as compared to the current breed of ICE engines.

It is likely to be better than even advanced hybrid engines developed by other OEMs. For example, Nissan claims 50% thermal efficiency with its e-Power technology. This setup comprises an ICE engine that functions as a generator. The electricity feeds a battery, which in turn powers the wheels. Another example is the Mazda MX-30 that has a rotary engine inside. It works to extend the range of the hybrid crossover SUV.

Engineers at Toyota gained some pathbreaking insights into engine heat efficiency while working on their hydrogen cars. Using that knowledge, Toyota is now developing its new engine. Nakajima mentioned that Toyota’s new engine will have a shorter piston stroke. Achieving this was quite challenging, but engineers at Toyota have managed to make it work in the desired manner.

Compact size

Explaining further, Nakajima said that Toyota’s new inline-four engine will be smaller in size. It will allow cars to have lower front ends, which in turn will improve efficiency by optimizing airflow. Loss of torque is likely in such a setup. But it will be compensated by providing an instant power boost via an electric motor. Toyota’s new engine will be primarily seen with hybrid cars. It will support fossil fuels as well as other alternatives such as hydrogen, biofuel and even synthetic fuel.

As the new engine is completely unique and likely to be patented, finer details have not been revealed. Nakajima said that their new engine family will be highly customizable. Clearly, a lot of possibilities exist. But Toyota won’t reveal it at this point of time.

Toyota new engine launch plans

The first of Toyota cars to use the new engine could be launched around 2027. It remains to be seen if Toyota is able to achieve a market-relevant pricing for such cars. This will be crucial if Toyota is planning to position such cars as mass market products. Toyota already has EV alternatives like Mirai, but high pricing limits its reach. Hopefully, the new engine won’t have such constraints.

