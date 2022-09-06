New Toyota bZ3 Electric Sedan Spied In Production Ready Guise

Toyota bZ3 seems to borrow its design inspirations from its elder sibling bZ4X and also Hydrogen-powered Mirai

bZ series is Toyota’s electric vehicle family that means “beyond Zero”. Toyota has even announced that it will launch fifteen EVs in its global lineup. Out of these fifteen, seven will be launched under this bZ family. Toyota has big ambitions with this new bZ series of EVs.

First of the bunch is called bZ4X which could be generalized as an electrified RAV4. It was not a bad thing given RAV4’s immense popularity in North American, South American, European, Middle-Eastern and even Asian countries. Since the crossover part is covered, it was time for a sedan under bZ series.

In that regard, we now get the first ever pictures of bZ3 from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Toyota bZ3 electric sedan is based on bZ SDN concept that was showcased last year. The vehicle in the pictures looks production ready and is largely similar to bZ SDN concept. Let’s take a closer look.

Toyota bZ3 Electric Sedan

While bZ4X was developed in collaboration with Subaru and sourced its battery from GAC, Toyota has collaborated with BYD for bZ3 electric sedan. For starters, Toyota bZ3 electric sedan can be generalised as an electric version of company’s Corolla sedan like RAV4 was to bZ4X. bZ3’s headlights and LED light bar are somewhat similar to bZ4X. bZ3 also gets large side windows for a spacious and airy feel.

Coming to the side, bZ3 gets an interesting window line that rises near its C-pillar. It doesn’t look as neat as a German sedan would. But, okay. bZ3 also gets a lot of design cues from Toyota’s Hydrogen-powered Mirai too, especially with side profile. Highlights include flush door handles and aerodynamic wheels both of which contribute to a low drag coefficient.

At the rear, things spruce up quite a bit. Toyota bZ3 electric sedan gets a wide LED bar working as its taillights that runs across the width and ends in a Y pattern at both ends. Some pictures also show a white and black dual-tone paint scheme that looks decent. For now, bZ3 is set to be China exclusive and it is not yet known as to which markets get it apart from China.

Powertrain By BYD

Toyota bZ3 electric sedan sits on the company’s e-TNGA platform. Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries for this vehicle are sourced by BYD and its subsidiary Fudi Industrial. This company pioneers the blade-style cells for BYD products. The size of this is not yet known, though. bZ3 is likely to be offered only in RWD configuration. It will be made available with either a 181 bhp motor in lower-spec trims or a 240 bhp motor in top-spec trims.

Along with battery, interiors are also not known yet. But it is speculated that Toyota bZ3 electric sedan will get a similar portrait-styled touchscreen, a digital instrument console and an optional steering yoke as bZ4X gets. More details will be unraveled when bZ3 will be officially revealed at Guangzhou Auto Show in November.