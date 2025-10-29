New Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV Debuts At Japan Mobility Show 2025

Based on the IMV platform, Toyota FJ Cruiser will be positioned as an accessible, mass-market SUV

Since its launch in 1951, the Toyota Land Cruiser has progressed through multiple iterations, including the 300 Series, 70 Series and the 250 Series. In line with evolving consumer needs and preferences, Toyota has now unveiled the newFJ Cruiser at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. Positioned as a versatile machine, the Toyota FJ Cruiser promises an optimal blend of durability, reliability and off-road capability. Let’s check out the details.

Toyota FJ Cruiser Debuts – Design, features

With its boxy profile and sharp, muscular paneling all across, the Toyota FJ Cruiser makes a strong road presence. The sheet metal has a flat profile, interspersed with sharp bends and creases, which evoke the look and feel of an armored vehicle. Key features include C-shaped lighting elements, a studded grille design and a prominent bumper with skid plate.

Users can also choose between round and rectangular headlights. Side profile has squarish flared wheel arches, door trims, running boards, conventional door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, a flat roofline and robust roof rails. At the rear, Toyota FJ Cruiser has C-shaped tail lamps, a flat windscreen, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and prominent bumper.

Since the SUV could be susceptible to damage during off-roading, the front and rear corner bumpers have multiple sections and these can be easily removed. This makes repairs and replacement a lot easier and more affordable for users. The straight lines and focus on geometrically symmetrical design are evident on the inside as well. Interiors have an all-black theme and premium-looking surfaces all around.

The cockpit is designed to ensure a comfortable perch for the driver, allowing easy control across a wide range of driving conditions. Key interior highlights include circular AC vents, dual screens for the infotainment and instrument console, multi-layered dashboard, a shift knob for practicality and premium upholstery with contrast stitching.

With a low beltline, Toyota FJ Cruiser provides enhanced visibility even when negotiating rough terrain. The SUV has Toyota Safety Sense, which includes a wide range of advanced safety features including a pre-collision safety system.

Toyota FJ Cruiser – Performance, off-road gear

Powering the Toyota FJ Cruiser is the 2TR-FE 2.7-litre gasoline engine that generates 163 PS and 246 Nm of torque. The SUV utilizes a 6-speed automatic transmission and has 4WD (part-time four-wheel drive system). Toyota FJ Cruiser measures 4,575 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and 1,960 mm in height. It weighs 1,900 kg and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm.

Based on the IMV platform, Toyota FJ Cruiser has ample ground clearance and approach angle. It is designed to deliver optimal off-road performance, with capabilities similar to that of the 70 Series Land Cruiser. With a wheelbase that is 270 mm shorter than the 250 Series, the FJ Cruiser allows superior maneuverability. It has a turning radius of 5.5 meters. Off-roading capabilities are further enhanced with a rigid frame and the robust braces installed under the floor.

Enthusiasts in India will be keen to try out the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ. However, it is not clear if the SUV will be launched here. For now, off-road ready options in India in the mainstream market include the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.