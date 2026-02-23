New Toyota Fortuner Front Spied – ADAS, Slim LEDs, Larger Grille Spotted

Just a day after the first spy shots of the rear of the new-generation Toyota Fortuner surfaced online, we now have the first clear look at the SUV’s front fascia. The heavily camouflaged test mule has once again been spotted testing in Thailand, giving us fresh insight into what to expect from the upcoming full-size SUV.

With the ninth-generation Hilux already unveiled globally in November 2025, Fortuner’s arrival in new-gen form was inevitable. As both models share the same ladder-frame IMV architecture, Toyota appears to be moving swiftly towards a global debut later this year.

New Front Design – Sharper & More Aggressive

Despite the camouflage wrap, several design details are visible in the latest spy shots. The new Fortuner features a noticeably slimmer LED DRL signature positioned high on the fascia, with the main headlamp cluster sitting slightly lower, giving it a split-headlamp effect. This setup aligns with Toyota’s latest global design direction.

The grille appears significantly larger and more upright, featuring a prominent mesh pattern that enhances the SUV’s road presence. The bumper looks more sculpted, with integrated fog lamps placed lower down. Overall, the front end looks sharper, wider and more muscular compared to the outgoing model, while retaining Fortuner’s signature imposing stance. The squared-off bonnet and upright proportions remain intact, ensuring the SUV does not lose its rugged character.

Based On The New Hilux Platform

Like the recently revealed Hilux, the new Fortuner is expected to be built on an updated version of Toyota’s IMV ladder-frame platform. The new Hilux entered an electrified era with petrol, diesel, 48V mild-hybrid, BEV and even hydrogen fuel cell variants globally. International markets could see Fortuner adopt a similar multi-path powertrain strategy. However, for India, Toyota is expected to initially stick to conventional petrol and diesel options.

Interior & Technology Upgrades Expected

If the Hilux is any indication, the next-gen Fortuner is likely to receive one of its biggest cabin upgrades yet. The Hilux debuted with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, along with an updated Toyota Safety Sense suite, electric power steering and OTA updates.

The new Fortuner is expected to follow a similar path, bringing in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), improved connectivity features and a more premium dashboard layout. In spyshot, we can spot the ADAS radar module in the lower bumper as well as the cameras on windscreen. Given that the current Fortuner is often criticised for lacking tech compared to rivals, this update could significantly modernise the SUV.

Engine Options – Familiar At Launch

Globally, Hilux offers a 2.8-litre diesel, 2.7-litre petrol, 48V mild-hybrid diesel, fully electric and hydrogen fuel cell options. For India, the likely launch lineup for the new Fortuner would include the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, along with the 2.7-litre petrol paired to an automatic gearbox. Electrified versions such as the 48V mild-hybrid could arrive later depending on market demand and regulatory requirements.

Launch Timeline

With testing already underway in Thailand and spy shots now revealing both rear and front sections within days, Toyota appears to be in advanced development stages. A global debut is expected sometime in mid 2026, with the India launch likely to follow soon after.

Given Fortuner’s dominance in the full-size SUV segment in India, the next-generation model is one of the most anticipated launches of the year. More details are expected as additional test mules hit the road in the coming months.