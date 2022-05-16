New Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Detailed In First Look Walkaround

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has become the priciest offering in the D-segment SUV space in India

Toyota has launched a new range-topping GR Sport trim of its flagship SUV- Fortuner. Priced at Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom), this new top-spec trim is Rs 3.80 lakh dearer than the next best Legender 4×4 variant of Fortuner. For the price premium, the company is offering a host of cosmetic changes and even a few mechanical updates.

This new variant is part of Toyota’s GR-S lineup of vehicles where GR stands for ‘Gazoo Racing’ which is the company’s performance arm. The range comprises sportier avatars of regular models. Hence, updates in the new Fortuner GR Sport are in sync with the GR-S lineup of Toyota.

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport- Exterior Highlights

Fortuner GR Sport is based on the top-spec Legender trim but gets additional cosmetic tweaks to differentiate itself from rest of the lineup. For instance, it gets a new front bumper with a redesigned air dam and fog lamp housings.

Addition of the GR badging on the air dam is the most prominent variation from the standard or Legender model. The blacked-out front grille also features revised internals. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credited to Know Your Car- MOHAMMED NADEEM.

It rolls on similar 18-inch alloy wheels with a dark finish instead of a dual-tone theme seen on the Legender trim. At rear, the tailgate features a body-coloured trim running between taillamps as compared to the chrome strip in the standard variants. Also, the rear bumper has been reprofiled. Other exterior highlights include red brake callipers wearing the GR logo, GR badging on the tailgate and L-shaped reflectors.

Interiors & Features

Inside the cabin of Fortuner GR Sport, one is greeted with an all-black theme. It gets black leather seats and suede upholstery with contrast red stitching to highlight its sportiness. Highlights such as GR logos on steering wheel and headrests and metallic pedals also accentuate the cabin’s sporty appeal.

In terms of equipment, the GR Sport edition of Fortuner gains features like a new semi-digital instrument console and a new push start/stop button. Other than this list of features remains identical to the Lengender which includes a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger, a JBL sound system, connected car tech and more.

Powertrain Specs

Powering the Fortuner GR Sport is a familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine that pumps out 201 bhp at 3000-3400rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque between 1600-2800rpm. This unit is exclusively paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox in this variant. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case is available as standard in the GR Sport trim.

Toyota is also said to have re-tuned the suspension of Fortuner GR Sport for a firmer setup in order to offer sportier ride and handling. However, exact details of this retuning are not yet available.