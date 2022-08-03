New Toyota Fortuner Leader Variant Launched – Cheaper Than Legender

Fortuner Leader will be available with the 150 PS, 2.4-litre diesel motor; top-spec variant gets 4WD

With phenomenal response to Fortuner Legender, Toyota has updated the regular Fortuner with a similar styled bodywork in Thailand. Updated Fortuner gets Leader G and Leader V variants, with the latter available in both 2WD and 4WD option. Prices are 1,371,000 baht (Rs 29.85 lakh) for Leader G; 1,490,000 baht (Rs 32.42 lakh) for Leader V 2WD; and 1,560,000 baht (Rs 33.94 lakh) for Leader V 4WD variant. All variants are equipped with automatic transmission.

As compared to the old model, new Fortuner Leader variants have become costlier in the range of 20,000 – 24,000 baht (Rs 44k to Rs 52k). They will continue to have the price advantage, as compared to Fortuner Legender that is available at a starting price of 1,673,000 baht (Rs 36.39 lakh).

New Toyota Fortuner Leader features

Fortuner Leader gets a range of updates across exteriors and interiors. It gets a new front grille design, which is same as Fortuner Legender. Some of the components have been blacked-out such as side steps.

This ensures a sportier look and feel, similar to Legender model. Other key updates include 18-inch alloy wheels and PM 2.5 air filter. Safety kit has been upgraded with features like front and rear sensors, blind spot monitor, 6-position parking sensor alarm and rear cross traffic alert.

On the inside, Fortuner Leader has 4.2-inch TFT MID, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leatherette seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, chrome highlights, 4-way adjustable steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, auto dimming rear view mirror, 12V charging sockets, one 220V AC charging socket and 6-way electrically adjustable front seats.

Fortuner Leader performance

Powering Fortuner Leader will be a 2.4-litre turbo diesel motor that generates 150 PS of max power at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, integrated with sequential shift and paddle shift. For improved drive dynamics, users can choose from driving modes of Eco, Normal and Sports. Fortuner Legender uses the same engine, but it also has a 2.8-litre motor that makes 204 PS and 500 Nm.

On the safety front, Fortuner Leader packs in a comprehensive range of features. It includes vehicle stability control, traction control system, hill start assist, descent speed control, 7-airbags, reverse camera, immobilizer and burglar alarm system.

New Fortuner Leader is available in a total of six colour options – Blue Dark Mica, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Dark Gray Metallic, Black Attitude Mica and Silver Metallic.

For Asian markets including India, Toyota is working on the next-gen model of Fortuner. It is expected to be launched first in Thailand. One of the key updates will be a mild-hybrid turbo diesel powertrain, a segment-first feature. This mild hybrid system is likely to be offered with the 2.8-litre diesel motor.