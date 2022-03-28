New Toyota Glanza Base Variants Compared – Feature Differences

2022 Toyota Glanza is offered in 4 variants, like its sibling Baleno – Here is a first look walkaround of two new base variants of Glanza

For those in the market for a Toyota, the 2022 Glanza facelift has now reached dealerships. Launched recently at an ex-sh price of Rs 6.39 lakhs, the premium hatch has been rejuvenated. Deliveries have also started across India.

First launched in 2019, the vehicle has now been redrawn. This comes close on the heels of the launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. While both cars wear their own individual exterior, they’re not so different courtesy their platform sharing endeavour. As far as plant utilization is concerned, Toyota Glanza is built at a Suzuki plant.

Toyota Glanza Base Variant E Vs S

As against two variants on offer earlier, Toyota Glanza is now available in four trims – E, S, G, and V. The two new trims being E and S. In the video below by Mohammed Nadeem, the two new base variants of Glanza – E and S have been compared. The price difference between the two is about Rs 90k.

Starting price point is listed at Rs 6.39 lakh (E) and the range maxes out at Rs 9.69 lakh, (V) ex-sh. Toyota Glanza S price ranges from Rs 7,29,000 – Rs 7,79,000. Toyota Glanza G price range is Rs 8,24,000 – Rs 8,74,000. And Toyota Glanza V price range is Rs 9,19,000 – Rs 9,69,000.

Speaking about the updates – Front grille and bumper have been reworked. The rear remains familiar, and both Baleno and Glanza share the tail lamp cluster. Similarities transcend into the interior of both cars too. Alloy wheel design is new. Safety and convenience features include six airbags, cruise control, head-up display (HUD), 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, ABS, and ESP.

Toyota Glanza 2022 – Specs

2022 Glanza is available in five colour options – Sportin Red, Gaming Grey, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Insta Blue. Power comes from a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. It returns max power of 89bhp , and peak torque of 113 Nm. This is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and AMT. ARAI certified fuel economy is stated to be 22.35 kmpl for MT, and 22.94 kmpl for AMT. And no, there’s no diesel engine.

In terms of features, it is the same as new Baleno. While Glanza price point is more than Baleno, the manufacturer does offer a warranty of three years/one lakh kilometres. This can be extended to five years/2.2 lakh kilometres. In the segment, Glanza fights Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz.

With Toyota Glanza being the manufacturer’s entry price point offering, its scope is huge. Apart from being a topseller, the car has great potential for the brand to create market share in multi-tier markets.