New Toyota Glanza Launch Likely In March – Based On 2022 Baleno

Toyota currently offers Glanza in two trims- G and V with prices ranging between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki will be launching a heavily upgraded version of Baleno very soon. Test mules of the latest iteration of the premium hatchback have been spotted on multiple occasions in recent times. It is evident that the upcoming Baleno will feature significant updates over its predecessor.

With Baleno getting an update, it is a given that its rebadged twin- Toyota Glanza will also be upgraded. In regards to that, sources tell Rushlane that Toyota’s iteration of the premium hatchback will also receive a major makeover after the launch of the latest iteration of its donor model.

2022 Toyota Glanza launch in March

The new Toyota Glanza will be launching in March, barely a month after launch of the new Baleno. Toyota India is yet to confirm the new Glanza launch. Like the current Glanza, the upcoming model will also be a near replica of Baleno in terms of design, features and specifications. The only distinguishing factor will be the logo of Toyota replacing the Suzuki logo both inside and outside the cabin.

Production of the upcoming iteration of the premium hatchback has reportedly commenced at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) facility a few days ago. Unofficial bookings of the new Baleno have started at select few Nexa dealerships. As mentioned earlier, the updates on the new Glanza will be in line with its Maruti twin.

Exterior Styling Updates

For starters, exteriors of the new Glanza will receive significant styling updates which include a completely redesigned front face. It will receive a new mesh grille flanked by new sweptback projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Front bumper will also be reprofiled in order to accommodate a wider air dam flanked by circular fog lamp enclosures.

The bonnet will be slightly flatter although its clamshell design will be retained. At rear, the hatchback will flaunt a new pair of L-shaped LED taillamps with a wraparound design. It will also receive a new tailgate design. Side profile of the new Glanza remains mostly intact barring the front and rear fenders since they incorporate the redesigned head and tail lamps.

Expected Features & Powertrain Specs

Inside the cabin, interiors will witness a major overhaul in styling with a redesigned dashboard layout and new seat upholsteries. The biggest highlight will be a larger, free-standing touchscreen infotainment display which will host a number of connectivity options including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The larger 9 inch touchscreen means new V-shaped central air-con vents have been repositioned horizontally.

In terms of engine options, New Toyota Glanza 2022 will be offered with the same powertrain as Baleno which includes two 1.2-litre petrol engines- one with a VVT and the other with a Dualjet setup. The former produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, whereas the latter churns out an additional 7 horses with the same amount of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual as standard with the option of maybe an AMT on offer.