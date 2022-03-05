New Toyota Glanza Red Colour Arrives At Dealer Yard – Variants Leak

Similar to Baleno 2022, the new Toyota Glanza will also get revised exterior and interior features and the same 1.2 liter petrol engine with idle start/stop function

New Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Maruti has already launched the new Baleno in India. Now it is Toyota’s turn to launch the updated Glanza. Bookings have opened while launch will take place on 15th March 2022. Ahead of that, first units have arrived at the dealer yard.

Toyota Glanza Facelift 2022

Production has commenced at the company’s Gujarat plant. First spy shots of fully undisguised 2022 Glanza have leaked online. Compared to older Glanza, the new one comes with sharper design and revised body panels.

It gets revised LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED tail lamps. It also receives a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech. Just like the new Baleno, Glanza will also get Head Up Display.

It is likely that Toyota will continue to position the new Glanza above the Baleno. It will receive a better warranty coverage as compared to that seen on the Baleno and will be priced higher than its present counterpart.

2022 Glanza Variants

Toyota currently offers Glanza in two trims of G and V with prices ranging between Rs 7.49- 9.45 lakh, ex-sh. Updated Glanza specs have leaked. It will be offered in 4 variants and 5 colour options.

The 4 variants on offer are E, V, G and S. All variants will be offered with manual transmission as standard. V, G and S variants will also get the option of AMT automatic. Just like Baleno, there is no CVT automatic on offer with Glanza as well.

The engine specs will remain the same with a 1.2 liter petrol unit capable of 89 hp and 113 Nm peak torque. Colour options on offer are Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sporting Red and Insta Blue. The new Glanza will continue to rival Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Tata Altroz.

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser

Later this year, Toyota will also introduce an updated Urban Cruiser, based on the 2022 Maruti Brezza. 2022 Urban Cruiser, will be offered in the same 3 trims of Mid, High and Premium as is seen on its current model. It will get some feature updates similar to that which will be seen on the Brezza.

The interiors will sport some changes with a free standing touchscreen infotainment system, new instrument panel and a range of connectivity features. The updated Urban Cruiser, like the Brezza will also see added airbags in compliance with new safety standards.

Both Brezza and Urban Cruiser will get a sunroof. Engine options will remain unchanged with the 1.5 liter mild hybrid petrol engine making 105 hp power and 138 Nm torque mated to 5 speed manual or new 6 speed automatic. Like the Glanza, the Toyota Urban Cruiser will also demand a premium over its current prices.

