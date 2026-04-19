New Toyota Hilux Diesel Hybrid Launched in Europe – Price Euro 40k (Rs 44 L)

9th-generation Hilux has the widest range of powertrains ever for the model including petrol, diesel, diesel MHEV, BEV and upcoming hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV) options

Toyota had introduced the new 9th-gen Hilux in November last year. It is available in markets like Europe, Australia and Thailand. Launch in India is expected later this year. Powertrain options vary based on the market and these are being rolled out in a phased manner. In the latest development, Toyota has announced prices for the diesel mild-hybrid variant in Poland. Let’s check out the details.

Hilux Diesel Hybrid prices in Poland

Toyota is offering the new Hilux diesel MHEV (mild hybrid) in Poland in four broad trims – Live, Active, Executive and Invincible. The base variant is priced at €40,102.35 (Rs 43.89 lakh). The Active variant is priced at €45,767.19 (Rs 50.09 lakh). Hilux diesel MHEV Executive variant has a price tag of €48,363.57 (Rs 52.93 lakh). The top-spec Invincible variant costs €52,140.13 (Rs 57.07 lakh).

In India, Toyota currently offers the older version of the Hilux. It is available in the price range of Rs 28.52 lakh to Rs 36 lakh. It is offered with a single engine option, a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, generating 204 PS of max power. Torque output is 420 Nm with the 6-speed MT and 500 Nm with the 6AT transmission. All variants are offered in 4WD configuration.

This 2.8-litre diesel engine is basically the same as used with the new 9th-gen Hilux. Based on the market, Toyota is offering this engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It comprises a 48 volt battery and an electric motor generator. This mild hybrid setup unlocks smoother starts and regenerative braking.

Fuel efficiency is also improved by around 5-10%. The new Hilux offers a mileage of 10 km/litre. After Poland, other markets in Europe are also expected to get this diesel MHEV option with the new Hilux. BEV version of the new Hilux will also be a key volume driver in Western Europe. It will be targeted for urban use and green fleet operations.

New Hilux – Specs, features

Even in its mild hybrid format, Hilux has retained its off-roading capabilities. The updated design ensures a secure placement for the electric components. 9th-gen Hilux has 700 mm of water wading capability, which is the same as earlier. The SUV has a towing capacity of 3,500 kg, which clearly shows that going green hasn’t resulted in a loss of utility.

While built for rough use with its ladder-on-frame chassis, the new Hilux is surprisingly advanced on the inside. Features available with the higher trims include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch instrument cluster and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other highlights include perforated leather upholstery, JBL premium sound system with nine speakers and heated rear seats.

New Hilux has 18-inch alloy wheels, driver’s seat with electric adjustment, four-camera Multi-Terrain Monitor system and a 360° camera. Also included are features such as LED fog lights, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and wireless charging. Safety kit includes front and rear parking sensors, rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, slope descent control, emergency braking signalling system and Multi-Terrain Select off-road driving mode system.