New Toyota Hilux Gets GR and Modellista Accessories

While helping achieve a sportier profile, accessories for the new Hilux also include several functionally relevant items

Toyota has introduced the new Hilux in Japan, with prices starting at JPY 4,980,800 (Rs 30 lakh). The 9th-gen model was unveiled last year and it was recently introduced in Europe as well. Launch in India is expected later this year or in 2027. In Japan, the new Hilux gets a comprehensive range of personalization options with Modellista and GR Parts accessories.

New Toyota Hilux Accessories – Modellista

Modellista is Toyota’s premium vehicle customization and accessories brand. It offers users sporty ways to personalize their Toyota or Lexus models. For the new Hilux, the Modellista accessories package is aiming for an “urban rugged style”. This is part of Toyota’s “Sophisticated Gear” philosophy, helping enhance the overall experience for Hilux customers.

New Hilux Modellista accessories package includes a hood garnish in gloss black finish. Other options include a headlamp garnish that comprises a textured accent line in a matte black finish. New Hilux owners can choose signature illumination with the vertical continuous LED bar that has a highly durable rugged LINE-X coating. Tailgate garnish also comes in a matte finish with LINE-X coating.

Also included in the Modellista accessories package for new Hilux are front and rear under covers. These are made from aluminium plates and help enhance the pickup’s rugged presence. Owners can also upgrade with an 18-inch aluminium wheel set, which has a distinctive matte olive finish. The wheels come with their own centre caps, locknuts and valves.

New Hilux GR Parts accessories

Accessories from GR Parts are developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR). This is Toyota’s premium global motorsport and factory tuning division. GR Parts accessories for the new Hilux include a gloss black grille, side visors, stainless steel dual exhaust kit and red or black mud guards.

Functional items include chassis mounted vibration dampers that reduce harshness and improve driving comfort. Also included are specialized gap spacers that replace the standard door strikers. These work to reduce body flex and enhance steering response.

Other accessories for new Hilux

In addition to Modellista and GR Parts, Toyota is offering its own accessories with the new Hilux. These include items like a bed liner, tailgate lift assist, roof crossbar and tailgate emblem. Toyota is offering these items under the ‘Adventure Starter Set’. Other accessories available with the new Hilux include door edge protectors, anti theft licence plate frame and switchable two tone LED fog lamps.

Utility accessories include a soft tonneau cover (sports barless type), alloy steel chain and safe driving support cushion (basic or luxury). Safety accessories include items like wheel lock and steering wheel lock. Inside, users can upgrade with items like dashcams, terrestrial digital television antenna, HDMI input terminal and voice based traffic updates.

While the new Hilux in Europe focuses on hybrid and BEV formats, the Japan spec model is being offered with only a 2.8 liter four cylinder turbo diesel engine. It is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a part time 4WD system. Only the dual cab version of the new Hilux is available in Japan. Two trims are on offer – Z and Z Adventure. The latter is priced at JPY 5,500,000 (Rs 33.05 lakh).

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