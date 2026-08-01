New Toyota Hilux Review – Built To Last, Built To Explore

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) usually prioritises the SUV first and then brings the pickup truck version later on. However, in 2026 there was a role reversal and we just witnessed the launch of next-gen Hilux first even before a single domestic next-gen Fortuner test mule sighting. With this new model, Hilux has just entered its 9th Generation and it is a window for what next-gen Fortuner would look and feel.

Launch price of new Toyota Hilux for the Indian market starts from Rs 31.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for base GX 4X2 AT variant and goes till Rs 36.69 lakh (Ex-sh) for top-spec VX 4X4 AT variant. We drove the new Hilux in Jaipur as part of the national media drive and experienced it across a curated off-road experience zone, low-speed on-road convoy and off-road convoy and this is what we think about the new Hilux.

New Toyota Hilux Review

When compared to its predecessor, new Toyota Hilux is Rs 3.47 lakh more expensive with the base variant, where Toyota has removed the 4X4 transfer case, but has added an automatic gearbox as standard. Price difference with top-spec variants is around Rs 70,000 higher with new Hilux, which is not a steep increment, like it is in the base variant. New Hilux is offered with a 4X2 config in India (first time), which still offers a decent amount of off-road capability, in our opinion.

There are six colours on offer with new Hilux where Sulphur Metallic is the launch colour and we sampled both Attitude Black and Sulphur Metallic colours. Considering how quickly a prospective Hilux driver could get it dirty, we appreciated Sulphur Metallic as it does a good job at looking clean even if it is not. Exterior design continues to be dominating with new Hilux and I liked the new Cyber Sumo design language. New Hilux looks sleeker and more modern without being polarising.

I liked the TOYOTA badging and the new front grille, sleeker headlights, triangular dimple-like fog lights housing, the geometrical wheel arch claddings, black door handles, rear roll bar, hard-wearing bed liner material, assisted rear tailgate and other attributes. Alloy wheels are 17-inchers wrapped with 265-section A/T tyres and get a Black finish. OFF-ROAD lettering on the black hood element should have been an accessory as it looks a little tacky.

Side steps and rear bed steps at each corner are standard fitment, though. These side steps are of great help during ingress and egress. Dimensionally, new Hilux is a behemoth, measuring 5,320 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, 1,815 mm in height and has a 3,085 mm long wheelbase, 6.3 m turning radius and an 80L large fuel tank. There’s a squarish element in the front bumper, but ADAS is not part of the package for India-spec model.

New Interiors!

While the side silhouette and underpinnings are retained from preceding Hilux, interiors are all new and is a major overhaul which Hilux (and Fortuner) needed badly. The overall dashboard layout looks like it was designed with a ruler in hand with straight lines almost everywhere. It is not a bad thing because straight lends a butch and tough appeal, which suits new Hilux’s personality. The 3-spoke steering wheel looks macho and loses the Toyota logo in favour of TOYOTA lettering.

Volume toggle, phone, voice control on the left and then track selection and Mode button on the right. The D-Pad on left controls instrument cluster, strangely, and then cruise control is on the right. I think not many will complain about this and users will get used to this layout in no time, like I got used to Renault’s stalk behind steering wheel for audio controls. But what I can’t forgive is the lack of a dedicated mute / pause button on steering wheel.

Taking centre stage is a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You would want to use these because stock UI is nothing to write home about. There are 8 speakers in top variant and they are just alright and vehicles costing quarter of the price, give you a much better audio experience. The 8-inch instrument screen is quite basic too and it shows trip compute stats, off-road telemetry and some other basic things.

Practicality is high with decent cupholders, twin gloveboxes, large storage under front centre armrest and even cooled cupholders which can be deployed in front of the front AC vents. Sunvisors are not extendable, IRVM is not auto-dimming and seats are not ventilated. There’s no climate control as even the top-spec VX trim comes with manual AC. Remote key, push-button start, telematics suite and one-touch up / down windows are some of the notable features.

Comfort & Ride Quality

Front seats are manually adjustable and they offer good support despite the fact that there’s no lumbar adjustment. There’s padded armrest in the centre and on door pads and Toyota has offered some soft touch elements on dashboard and doors. Only the button part of the storage under front armrest has felt-lining, which I wish was across all cabin storage solutions. Front seats offer a commanding throne-like view out of the slightly green tinted front windshield.

Even at the lowest seat height, my 6-feet frame could see a lot of the bonnet, which is nice. Rear seats are almost vertical with little-to-no comfort for occupants. However, this is a common trait with pickup trucks in India and buyers should know what they’re getting into. I didn’t like the fact that rear occupants don’t get any AC vents because the performance of the manual AC was not that great. I also wished Hilux cabin was more isolated to outside smells or at least offer an air purifier as standard.

New Toyota Hilux has a duality where ride quality is concerned. On one side you will love the fact that new Hilux continues to feel indestructible and takes on everything Indian roads have to throw at it. But the other side is that occupant comfort goes for a toss. Quite literally, as occupants are tossed around in all directions. This is not for high-speeds even though the vehicle has performance for high-speed runs.

Powertrains & Performance

Speaking of, Toyota is offering just one config with new 9th Gen Hilux for Indian market. A 2.8L Diesel engine with 201 bhp and 500 Nm, mated to a sole 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Base GX trim gets an option for 4X2 layout, while VX gets 4X4 transfer case as standard. Vibrations from this engine can be felt inside, but it is not bothersome in any way. This engine is noisy and you cannot escape it. I’m a Diesel-head and this noise is music to my ears, but your mileage may vary.

Acceleration is brisk and this engine has a lot of punch, owing to its big 2.8L displacement. In-gear acceleration and low-speed tractability were genuinely impressive. Gearbox is predictable and it kicks down when you go heavy on the throttle. In our testing, I managed to sprint to 100 km/h under 11 seconds, which is quite commendable considering the weight and size. Braking was surprisingly sure-footed despite the fact that it has rear drum brakes.

Legacy Repeats Itself!

The 9th Gen Toyota Hilux has big shoes to fill as it carries the legendary Hilux name. Across time, Toyota Hilux has emerged as a near-indestructible, no-nonsense, rough-and-tough and practical mid-size pickup truck. To showcase its off-road capabilities, Toyota had organised an off-road experience zone in Jaipur. New Hilux cleared everything with ease. Maybe I need more time with new Hilux to conclude it as indestructible, but I can say that the legacy of Hilux name has been carried forward.

Just how legacy has repeated itself, pricing strategy has repeated itself too. I don’t mind the lack of equipment, features, technology and other luxury amenities with 9th Gen Hilux for India, but I wished it was priced accordingly. I am the target demographic of new Hilux as I have Pomegranate and Mango plantations and looking for a daily-driver and a workhorse in one. After experiencing new Hilux, I am impressed and have understood how it will fit in my life and work.

Rationally, buying a manual D-segment ladder-frame SUV with comparable equipment for nearly half the price, along with a used pickup truck like a Tata Xenon XT for under Rs 5 lakh, makes far more sense. Emotionally, however, the new Hilux has won me over. Would I buy one? Yes. Would I wait for the kind of substantial dealer discounts that the previous Hilux eventually received? Also yes.