New Toyota HyRyder SUV Debuts Officially – Creta, Seltos Rival

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder will share its underpinnings, powertrains and equipment with the upcoming Maruti Vitara

It has been clearly established by now that Toyota is planning to launch a new compact C-segment SUV rivalling the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others. Test mules of this SUV have been frequently caught on camera in the past few months. Internally codenamed D22, this SUV has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki.

Recently, the Japanese brand has also started marketing the upcoming SUV on its social media handles by highlighting various attributes of it on its teasers. Toyota has finally taken the covers off from the new SUV which has been branded as Urban Cruiser HyRyder.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder Makes Debut

Toyota is slated to commence series production of HyRyder in August which will be followed by its market launch soon. Along with HyRyder, there will be another version of this SUV which will be retailed by Maruti Suzuki and likely to be rebranded as Vitara. Both SUVs will be underpinned by Suzuki Global-C architecture that underpins models like Brezza, S-Cross and the global-spec Vitara. Take a look at the official TVC video of New Toyota HyRyder SUV below.

Manufacturing operations of both SUVs will be handled by Toyota at its Bidadi-based facility near Bengaluru in Karnataka. Toyota has confirmed that both SUVs will be global products and will be exported to overseas markets in Europe and Africa. HyRyder is also the first attempt at making a hybrid electric vehicle for the mass market in India.

Powertrain Specs

Powering HyRyder is a Maruti-sourced 1.5-litre K15C dual-jet petrol engine that is available in two states of tune. Lower variants of the SUV will be offered with a mild-hybrid setup that will return an output of 103 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. The mild-hybrid variants of the SUV will be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Higher variants of HyRyder will be powered by the same engine but paired with a strong hybrid setup that kicks out 115 bhp. This version of the powertrain will be exclusively mated to an eCVT automatic gearbox. The mild-hybrid powertrain will come with the options of FWD or AWD drivetrains whereas strong hybrid variants will only be offered with an FWD layout and a self-charging system.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Toyota has equipped HyRyder with numerous creature comforts that make in-cabin experience modern and convenient. These include a freestanding 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, a digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, powered driver’s seat, connected car tech and much more.

Apart from underpinnings, powertrain and equipment of Toyota HyRyder will also be shared with its upcoming Maruti cousin. Prices of the SUV are expected to be revealed ahead of its official launch. Both Toyota and Maruti are expected to price their respecitve SUVs starting at around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).