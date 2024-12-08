New Toyota Innova Crysta Naya Tashan Body Kit Launched

Achieving a more striking road presence is the primary purpose of the new body kit introduced for Innova Crysta

Launched in 2016, Innova Crysta has remained a favourite for commercial as well as private buyers. A ladder frame chassis, robust diesel powertrain, optimal comfort and reliable performance are some of the key USPs of Innova Crysta. The MPV currently ranks 5th in the list of Toyota’s best selling cars in India. It contributes around 12.5% to Toyota’s overall sales.

Innova Crysta new Rugged kit

Current-gen Innova Crysta already has a dominating street presence. Some of the key features include an imposing front grille, sharp LED headlamps and sporty diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new Rugged kit further enhances the overall look and feel.

At the front, the Rugged kit has chrome accents for the front grille and hood. Side profile is enhanced with shielding overfenders. These will also protect the vehicle from potential scratches and dents. At the rear, the Rugged kit offers a sporty rear spoiler.

Some of the accessories under the Rugged kit have been developed by TTIPL. These will be installed at the dealership and users will be charged the relevant price. Apart from the Rugged kit, a lot more accessories are already available for Innova Crysta.

Some of the really exciting items include a hood scoop, bumper emblem in silver finish, muffler cutter and roof spoiler garnish. There are some exclusive accessories for the interiors as well. These include a wooden panel on the dashboard, 3D floor mats and scuff plate.

Innova Crysta users can also choose from a wide variety of functional accessories. These include a rear camera, welcome door lamp, leg room lamp, wireless charger, digital video recorder, tyre pressure monitoring system, illuminated scuff plate, fog lamp with fitting kit and air purifier. By providing an extensive range of accessories, Toyota has ensured that users can enhance the visuals and also improve overall cabin experience.

Toyota Innova Crysta – Powertrain, features

Innova Crysta is currently available with only a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It generates 150 PS and 343 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Even when an automatic transmission option is not available, Innova Crysta continues to register strong sales. However, with upcoming stricter emission norms, continuing with a diesel engine will get tougher. It remains to be seen what plans Toyota has to deal with such challenges. An immediate alternative is apparently the Innova HyCross, available in petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrain options.

Talking about features, Innova Crysta has a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, start / stop button and combination meter with TFT MID. There’s ambient lighting, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift lever and door inner garnish. Other highlights include automatic climate control, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, wireless door lock, cruise control and tilt and telescopic steering column. Safety kit includes 3-7 airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist control, back monitor and front clearance sonar with MID indication.